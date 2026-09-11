Saturday’s weather: Fine and warm in Gauteng and NW as cold rain hits WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 12 September 2026.

Weekend weather brings fine, warm conditions to Gauteng and the North West, but cloudy, cold showers and rough seas for the Western Cape. The South African Weather Service (Saws) also warns of a Yellow Level 1 warning for rough seas and strong winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, fire danger, and weekend rain.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 12 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 11-12 September 2026:

Fine in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and south-east, reaching scattered showers and rain in the coastal areas.#saws #WeatherOutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/t4bhBDcASg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 12 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 1 warning for winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels at risk of capsizing, expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas tomorrow and Sunday.

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

The weather service has advised that a cut-off low-pressure system developing west of the country is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Sunday into Monday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that the following can be expected:

Intermittent showers and thundershowers, heavy at times with possible large amounts of small hail and lightning.

Significant drop in temperatures over the high-lying areas.

Windy coastal and interior conditions.

Very rough seas (reaching 4.0 to 4.5 m south of Table Bay).

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 12 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog and drizzle over the central and eastern parts; otherwise, the conditions will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog and drizzle in the south-eastern parts, where it will be cloudy to partly cloudy; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West, residents, becoming partly cloudy towards evening.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and warm day, becoming partly cloudy in the west towards evening.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the northeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with early evening isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and southern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and rain, but they are scattered over the Overberg and western parts of the Garden Route Districts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are also expected over the northeastern parts from the afternoon. It will be warm in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and rain along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy north of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Isolated showers and rain can be expected along the coast but scattered in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the central and western interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.