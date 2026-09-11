Shekhinah announces motherhood with maternity photos marking baby’s 3-month milestone

Singer Shekhinah has confirmed she's welcomed a baby girl (now three months old), sharing a set of striking ocean-side maternity photos.

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shekhinah has confirmed she’s welcomed a daughter, sharing a gallery of ethereal maternity photographs on her different social media accounts to mark her baby girl’s three-month milestone.

The Suited hitmaker posted the images, showing her in a beaded white two-piece and lace veil, wading through the surf at sunset, alongside a message dedicated to her daughter.

“We are so lucky to have you with us, baby girl. I am leaving these pictures here as a forever reminder of the magic that is pregnancy and a time stamp to when life changed forever for the better. By God’s grace, you are here and more precious than we could have asked for… happy three months to our favourite girl,” Shekhinah wrote.

A surprise reveal, done her way

True to form for an artist who has generally kept her personal life close to her chest, Shekhinah didn’t announce the pregnancy in real time. Instead, she’s chosen to mark her daughter’s three-month milestone by unveiling the maternity shoot after the fact, turning what could have been a straightforward birth announcement into a retrospective celebration of the pregnancy itself.

The photographs were credited to “Aunty Bebe,” suggesting the shoot was a family affair.

Like the Idols SA alum, many moms choose to announce the new addition to their families months after the fact for a number of medical, religious and cultural reasons.

Shekhinah hasn’t publicly named her daughter, revealed a birth date, or revealed who the father is. She also hasn’t addressed the pregnancy or birth in any prior public statements.

The announcement was warmly welcomed by stars like Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle, Natasha Thahane, Ayanda and Lunglie Thabethe as well as scores of other social media users who posted more than 2 500 comments on Instagram and 400+ comments on Facebook congratulating the new mother.