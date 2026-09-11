Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Shekhinah announces motherhood with maternity photos marking baby’s 3-month milestone

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

5 minute read

11 September 2026

05:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Singer Shekhinah has confirmed she's welcomed a baby girl (now three months old), sharing a set of striking ocean-side maternity photos.

Shekhinah reveals she's a mom — Shares stunning maternity photos marking baby's 3-month milestone

Shekhinah shared these maternity photos, shot by “Aunty Bebe,” in a heartfelt Facebook post marking her daughter’s three-month milestone. Picture: Facebook/Shekhinah

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shekhinah has confirmed she’s welcomed a daughter, sharing a gallery of ethereal maternity photographs on her different social media accounts to mark her baby girl’s three-month milestone.

The Suited hitmaker posted the images, showing her in a beaded white two-piece and lace veil, wading through the surf at sunset, alongside a message dedicated to her daughter.

“We are so lucky to have you with us, baby girl. I am leaving these pictures here as a forever reminder of the magic that is pregnancy and a time stamp to when life changed forever for the better. By God’s grace, you are here and more precious than we could have asked for… happy three months to our favourite girl,” Shekhinah wrote.

A surprise reveal, done her way

True to form for an artist who has generally kept her personal life close to her chest, Shekhinah didn’t announce the pregnancy in real time. Instead, she’s chosen to mark her daughter’s three-month milestone by unveiling the maternity shoot after the fact, turning what could have been a straightforward birth announcement into a retrospective celebration of the pregnancy itself.

The photographs were credited to “Aunty Bebe,” suggesting the shoot was a family affair.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shekhinahd (@shekhinahd)

Like the Idols SA alum, many moms choose to announce the new addition to their families months after the fact for a number of medical, religious and cultural reasons.

Shekhinah hasn’t publicly named her daughter, revealed a birth date, or revealed who the father is. She also hasn’t addressed the pregnancy or birth in any prior public statements.

The announcement was warmly welcomed by stars like Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle, Natasha Thahane, Ayanda and Lunglie Thabethe as well as scores of other social media users who posted more than 2 500 comments on Instagram and 400+ comments on Facebook congratulating the new mother.

Read more on these topics

celebrities Idols SA motherhood parenting pregnancy
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Bafana Mahungela found guilty of Kirsten Kluyts’ murder
Business Transnet posts profit for the first time in four years, but still long way to go to recovery
News Petition against Eskom’s 8.83% tariff hike passes 5 700 signatures as public hearing looms
News 12-year divorce battle: Husband’s R5.9m, R12m pension, no kids’ maintenance, and R2.9m girlfriend loan
Politics ‘Unifier’ Chikane’s exclusion from ANC mayoral list could spell doom for the party

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News