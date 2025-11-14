Wentworth shooting:KZN police launch manhunt after deadly attack kills child, injured teens

While the motive remains unclear, police say gang or drug-related turf wars may be behind the shooting.

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (Saps) have launched an urgent manhunt after two people were killed and seven others injured in a brazen attack in Wentworth, Durban, on Friday.

The shooting unfolded on Major Calvert Street when a group of young people were seated outside a flat, shortly after 9am.

According to police, a grey Mazda 3 pulled up before two armed men stepped out and opened fire.

“Two men got out of the same vehicle and fired shots towards the people who were seated,” KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed.

The gunmen were, according to a private security officer, dressed in municipal overalls.

A child and teens among victims

The victims scattered in different directions as gunfire erupted, but the shooters allegedly chased after them.

Police confirmed that the attack continued as the assailants pursued the fleeing group.

Two people died at the scene while seven others, aged between 15 and 22, were rushed to hospital in private cars with gunshot wounds.

According to the Southland Sun, one of the two killed was a child.

A dog was also shot and killed in the attack.

Gang turf war not ruled out

While the motive remains unclear, police say gang or drug-related turf wars may be behind the shooting.

“The motive of the killing is unknown; however, gang and drug-related turf wars cannot be ruled out,” Netshiunda said.

The shooting reportedly follows a recent police operation in the area to clamp down on drive-by shootings and gang violence. Two alleged key gang and drug figures were arrested.

This is a developing story

