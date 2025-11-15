WEATHER ALERT: KZN gears up for potentially devastating thunderstorms and floods

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urged residents to be cautious and stay at home during the storms.

KZN emergency services are on high alert for thunderstorms and flooding in the province on Saturday.

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 5 alert for potential flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas. It said this could lead to infrastructure damage, loss of livestock or property, and danger to those trying to cross low bridges and waterways.

Ready for possible floods

“We have activated the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and all municipal disaster management units to monitor the situation closely. Our priority is to safeguard lives and minimise damage to property and infrastructure,” Buthelezi said.

Although it is not clear yet how much damage the storms may bring, the province is taking no chances after being battered by floods over the last few years. In April 2022, floods led to the death of more than 400 people, while storms earlier this week damaged an old-age home in Newcastle and flooded the CBD.

Power outages were reported as infrastructure was battered by the rain.

The KZN departments of transport and social development, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Municipal Traffic Services, and state agencies such as SANRAL and Eskom are all ready to respond to any possible disasters.

This is a developing story

