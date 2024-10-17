Tshwane police say ‘zero tolerance’ for crime during festive season

Tshwane police have warned of a zero-tolerance approach with no leniency for criminal activity during the festive season as they continue to clean up Tshwane.

Yesterday District Commissioner of Tshwane Major-General Samuel Thine led the destruction of 11 429l of liquor confiscated over three weeks by police stations within Tshwane district in Operation Shanela.

Tshwane police tackle crime

Thine said the SA Police Service (Saps) had shut down several illegal liquor establishments across the district.

Fines were dished out to the owners as part of integrated crime prevention operations in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

“I want to send a clear message to all: Tshwane Police will show no leniency towards criminal activity during the festive season,” he said.

Thine said liquor outlets must comply with the Liquor Act and prioritise the safety of patrons.

“The responsible use of alcohol is essential, and we remind drivers not to drive under the influence.

“There will be no excuses accepted. Zero tolerance for drunk driving will be enforced,” he said.

Tshwane communication coordinator warrant officer Johan van Dyk said 41 liquor premises were inspected over the weekend of which two were found to be non-compliant with the Liquor Act.

Hundreds arrested during operations

“These establishments were subsequently closed, and 153l of liquor were confiscated. In addition, 73 targeted premises were patrolled and searched as part of high-visibility actions,” he said.

Van Dyk said over the weekend Tshwane police arrested 579 suspects during the weekend operations across the city.

“Police officers arrested 231 suspects for various offences during station operations and routine policing activities.

“The highly successful operation was coordinated in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies and community organisations.

“It resulted in the arrest of 345 suspects,” he said.

Van Dyk said 253 suspects arrested were linked to serious offences.

These included 73 suspects of gender-based violence, 15 suspects of housebreaking and theft, two suspects for murder, two suspects for attempted murder and two suspects were linked to rape.

“Additionally, 51 undocumented immigrants were apprehended and are being held pending legal proceedings, after which they will face deportation.

“Two individuals were also arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants,” he said.

