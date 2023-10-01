Five killed in another mass shooting in Gugulethu

The shooting on Saturday night follows a similar incident in Gugulethu on Monday.

Four men and a woman were shot and killed in Gugulethu, Western Cape, late on Saturday night.

It comes after five people lost their lives in a similar mass shooting incident on Monday.

A murder investigation has been opened by Provincial Serious Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives.

Five killed in Gugulethu

On Saturday, the five victims were shot in NY 5 in Gugulethu at around 11pm.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the victims were sitting in two cars parked on the side of the road at the time of the shooting.

He said the suspects were then dropped off a few metres from the two vehicles.

“The suspects approached the two vehicles and started firing numerous shots at the two parked vehicles. After shooting, the suspects fled in the vehicle that had earlier dropped them,” said Traut.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

“Detectives are working around the clock in pursuit of a number of leads and no arrests have been effected yet,” said Traut.

Similar mass shooting

Another mass shooting resulted the death of five people in Gugulethu on Monday night.

That shooting took place on Fenqe Street in KTC.

The shooting had many similarities to Saturday night’s incident.

“Reports indicate that the victims were sitting inside two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were killed.

“The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation that has been initiated with no arrests effected as yet,” Potelwa said on Tuesday.

