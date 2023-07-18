What’s next for Mkhwebane? Suspended public protector might run for president

By Molefe Seeletsa

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will continue to help people fight for their rights beyond her tenure as head of a Chapter 9 institution.

‘Number of options’

Mkhwebane briefly spoke about her future plans on Tuesday as she addressed the media regarding issues relating to the Section 194 Inquiry investigating her fitness to hold office.

“From the 16th of October I will be a free agent. I’m still weighing my options [about] where I am going, but for sure I will be serving the public,” she said during the press conference.

“I’ll be checking which space to occupy to continue the fight for the liberation of those who are oppressed and for us as a country to make sure we succeed.

“There are a number of options on the table… maybe I might run as an independent candidate for being the president of the country, so you don’t know, you’ll be surprised, just wait and see,” Mkhwebane said while chuckling.

Parliament has already initiated the process of finding Mkhwebane’s successor, with her seven-year non-renewable term ending on 14 October.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is in the running to fill the position permanently after she received the most nominations.

Former South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng head Buang Jones and Pension Funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane were also nominated.

The CVs of the 38 potential candidates have since been published on Parliament’s website for public comment until 21 July.

Mkhwebane’s husband slams Mbalula

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane’s husband, David Skosana sent a warning to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for always mentioning the public protector’s name wherever he goes, saying it was “disgusting”.

Skosana said Mbalula was still “wet behind the ears” for his recent utterances.

“That man does not have manners… if you want to make it personal then you must come to me and leave the advocate alone. With all the politics and people clapping hands when you are making jokes, you are like a clown… to me you are nothing, you are lunatic, you are moron and if you don’t stop doing that there’s always consequences,” he said.

He said Mbalula has “a lot on his plate” in reference to the National Lotteries scandal.

“If you don’t have time with your job in your office, stop talking about advocate Mkhwebane. I am saying that boldly because I’m not scared of Fikile Mbalula. He is making noise and people are clapping,” Skosana said.

Mbalula over the weekend said Mkhwebane’s numerous court losses have proven “beyond reasonable doubt” that the public protector was “a delinquent of law“.

The ANC secretary-general criticised Mkhwebane for publicly “attacking” judges when judgments weren’t in her favour and for fighting her impeachment process because her R10 million pension payday was only months away.

“That’s why she wants Dyantyi gone,” he said on Sunday.

Skosana, however, said on Tuesday government can take Mkhwebane’s pension if they think she is prolonging the impeachment inquiry in order to keep it.