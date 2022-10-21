When is Diwali? Here are the dates for 2022

Narissa Subramoney

The annual Hindu festival of lights will be celebrated on 24 October this year.

Diwali typically falls on the first new moon between October and November, which accounts for why the date and sometimes month can differ annually.

On Diwali night, the moon also appears invisible from the earth and is considered to be the darkest night of the year, making it the perfect setting for a festival of lights.

Interestingly, the Nepalese Hindu tradition of dog worship, Kukur Tihar, falls within the Diwali period.

On this day, all dogs, including strays are treated and worshipped for their faithful bond with humankind. It is also considered sinful to ill-treat dogs at this time.

The five days of Diwali

Diwali is an important festival for Hindus around the world, but it is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.

For Hindus, it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

While Diwali is celebrated over two days in South Africa because North and South Indians typically observe festivities over different days, Diwali is a five-day celebration in India.

Each day has a different significance as follows:

Day One – Dhanteras: The worship of wealth. The Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day and there is a custom to purchase something precious. People also spring clean their homes and decorate their homes.

Day two – Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali: This day is allocated for the famous “three-kind oil” bath. This practice is best observed early in the morning. Devotees apply a mixture of three aromatic oils on them before taking a bath. This practice is to remove all sins and impurities before adjourning clothes, and observing ‘Puja’ (prayer). The practice of lighting a few ‘diyas’ (lamps) and bursting a few crackers ahead of the main day happens from ‘Choti Diwali’.

Day three – Lakshmi Puja: This is sometimes referred to as the main Diwali festival. Goddess Lakshmi is believed to enter homes and bless people with good fortune. Small oil lamps, candles and electric lights are placed around the house. Families exchange gifts and gather together to set off fireworks for the celebrations.

Day four – Govardhan Puja or Padva: It is the day in which Lord Krishna defeated an adversary known as Indra by lifting the huge Govardhan Mountain. People make a small hillock out of mud symbolising the mountain.

Day five – Bhai Dooj: The final day of the Diwali festival honours the bond between siblings. Sisters invite their brothers (or male cousins) for a meal and perform a ‘tilak’ ceremony. Sisters pray for their brother’s long and happy life while the brothers give gifts to their sisters.

The five days of Tihar

The five days of Tihar which coincides with Diwali are dedicated to the worship of different animals – all associated with the Hindu God of Death.

Devout Hindus believe that dogs are the messengers of Yamaraj, the God of Death and that worshipping the animals and ensuring their happiness will appease Yamaraj.

It also helps devotees to view death in a more positive light, as people thank dogs for their loyalty and companionship.

Day one: crows and ravens are fed atop rooftops.

Day two: dogs are adorned with garlands, tilak (coloured ash markings) and given various types of food including meat.

Day three: cows are worshipped as symbols of prosperity.

Day four: favours oxen

Day five: is dedicated to people, with sisters traditionally putting tilaka on their brothers’ foreheads in the belief that it will secure a long and happy life.