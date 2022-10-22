Diwali 2022: What goes on in an Indian household ahead of the festival?

Narissa Subramoney

It’s that time of the year again and Indian homes observing Diwali – aka the festival of lights across the world are abuzz with activity and preparations.

Spring cleaning for Diwali would have begun for most households on Friday to prepare the home for blessings from the divine.

Hindus adorn their doorways with garlands, with some (if their artistic abilities are higher than average) even attempting a ‘rangoli’.

Rangoli symbolism

A rangoli is traditional Indian folk art crafted on the floor, generally outside the home or near the entrance.

It is made with materials such as rice powder, brick powder, chalk powder, flower petals and coloured sand.

The art of rangoli designs has historically been passed down from mother to daughter and among the female line of Indian families.

The colourful intricate designs are to welcome the Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, into the home ahead of the celebrations.

It is thought to bring good luck, and prosperity to the house and the family.

A frenzy of food preparations

Diwali is characterised by delicious cuisine and culinary craftiness.

Preparation of sweetmeats, elaborately decorated biscuits and other savoury goodies such as bajas, samoosas, spring rolls and a host of other delicacies begin weeks in advance.

(In South Africa, preparations are coordinated as per the load shedding schedule.)

On the day, delicious meals are prepared (in addition to the Diwali treats) for the family and visitors.

The sweetmeats and savoury treats are parcelled and distributed in communities, workplaces and among families to mark the occasion.

Diwali oil bath

People of Tamil origin include a traditional oil bath as part of Diwali celebrations. In a Tamil home, the day begins with this oil bath. A mixture of three different oils is applied to the body, focusing on chakra points.

This holy bathing tradition is believed to have calming and cleansing effects on the mind, the body and the soul.

Hindus also wear new clothes on Diwali to mark a new beginning.

As dark falls, the celebration of lights begins. Lamps are lit and arranged outside to light up the moonless night and fireworks are set off throughout the night.

