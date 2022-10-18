Recipe of the day: Five delicious Diwali treats

Citizen Reporter

It is that time of the year again, to celebrate the festival of lights Diwali. This is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world as they commemorate Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after years of exile.

Diwali is synonymous with not only its rich culture and heritage but also its food. Diwali recipes and treats will be hot commodity over the next few weeks and we got you covered if you want to recreate some of them.

Five delicious Diwali recipes

Gulab Jamun

Diwali recipe, Gulab Jamun. Picture: Instagram @Keshreechudriah

Makes: 24

Prep & Rolling time: 15 minutes

Frying time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 tin condensed milk

1 1/2t baking powder

1/2t ground cardamom

1/4t ground cinnamon

2T milk powder

2T unsalted butter, melted

160g @goldencloudsa cake flour

1T unsalted butter, softened for rolling

Oil for frying

Syrup

250ml water

450g sugar

1 tsp rose water

Method

In a large bowl, combine the condensed milk, baking powder, ground cardamom, cinnamon, milk powder and melted butter. Mix well. Sift in the flour and mix till the dough comes together. The dough should be soft to the touch and not sticky. Using your hands, roll the dough into a large ball. Line a baking sheet with baking paper. Using an ice cream scoop and a scale, scoop out 15 grams of dough. A little butter on your hands, makes it easier to shape the Gulab Jamun. Roll the dough into a smooth ball first, and thereafter roll into finger-like shapes. Use your fingers to taper the ends. For the syrup, combine the sugar, water and rose water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once the syrup starts to thicken, remove it from heat. Use while still warm. Place a pot on medium heat and allow the oil to heat up. Fry your Gulab Jamuns in small batches on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Gently push them around until golden brown. Once golden brown, remove the Gulab Jamun from the oil and immediately place it in the syrup. Allow to absorb the syrup for about a minute before moving to a baking rack to cool completely.

This recipe can be found on Keshree Chundriah Instagram page.

Tutti Frutti burfi recipe

Ingredients:

9 cup milk powder (unsweetened)

1.5 cup ghee

3 cup sugar

2.25 cup water

3 tsp vanilla extract

0.75 cup tutti frutti

Method

Firstly, in a large bowl take 3 cups of milk powder. Use unsweetened full-cream milk powder. Add ½ cup ghee and mix well using a spoon. mix gently making sure there are no lumps in the mixture. keep aside. In a large Kadai take 1 cup sugar and ¾ cup water. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely. Continue to boil till the 1 string consistency of sugar syrup is attained. Now keeping the flame on low, add the milk powder mixture. Keep stirring until the milk powder is well combined in the sugar syrup. Continue to cook on low flame until the mixture turns silky smooth consistency. Further, add 1 tsp vanilla extract and ¼ cup tutti frutti. Mix well until the mixture starts to hold the shape and separates the pan. You can also check by making a small ball and it is perfect if the mixture is non-sticky and holds shape. Now transfer the mixture into the tray lined with baking paper. Top with 4 tbsp tutti frutti and press to level it up. Rest for 1 hour or until it cools completely. Now cut into pieces and ready to serve. Finally, enjoy tutti frutti burfi for a week when stored in the refrigerator.

This recipe can be found on hebbarskitchen.com

Quick and easy Chakli Recipe

This is a popular Diwali recipe and is known to be tedious and time-consuming, however, we have found a gem that will save you plenty of time.

Diwali treat, Chakli. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 cup – 250ml

Rice flour – 1 cup

Besan flour – 1/4 cup

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp ( I used Kashmiri chilli powder)

Sesame seeds – 1/2 tsp (I used black. You can use white too)

Asafetida/Hing – 1/4 tsp

Hot cooking oil – 3 tbsp

Water – As needed

Salt – As required

Cooking oil or Groundnut oil – To deep fry

Method

In a wide bowl, sieve the rice flour + besan flour. To the sieved flour, add salt, red chilli powder, sesame seeds and hing. Add water gradually and make a smooth dough. Make the dough slightly sticky. If the dough is too hard, chakli will break while pressing. Cover the dough with a wet cloth till use. Besan flour in the dough absorbs more water and the dough becomes thick over time. So if the chakli breaks while pressing, sprinkle little water on the dough and try again. You will get it right. Sprinkle water whenever needed. Take the chakli maker with star mould, and fill it with the dough. Press it on a piece of butter paper or cotton cloth. Make shapes. Cover it till use else the dough will become dry and murukku breaks while frying. Heat oil in a kadai to deep fry the chakli. When the oil is heated, drop a pinch of dough. If it rises to the top immediately, the oil temperature is right. Drop 2-3 chakli for one batch. Keep the flame medium. Do not touch the chakli for one minute. Let it cook in the hot oil. Then flip it and cook the other side. Keep the flame medium. Cook the chakli till 90% of the bubbles cease and becomes golden. Remove in a tissue paper. Repeat the same & fry all the chakli. Store in an air-tight box after it cools down completely. Tastes best the next day!

Notes

Besan absorbs all water in the dough. So you may need to add sprinkle more water whenever needed while pressing.

Do not reduce the quantity of hot oil else chakli may turn hard.

Make sure the oil temperature is right else murukku absorbs more oil.

This recipe can be found on chitrasfoodbook.com

Lamb samosa

A plate of samosas is a must when marking Diwali and this recipe is simple to do, including that you don’t have to make your own pastry.

Lamb samosa Picture: iStock

For keema filling

500 grams of ground meat, lamb or mutton or beef

0.5 cup water

Spices

2 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon coriander, roasted and grounded

1 tablespoon cumin, roasted and grounded

1 tablespoon red chilli powder , or more to taste

1 teaspoon Garam Masala Powder

0.5 teaspoon turmeric powder

1.5 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Other

2 cups finely chopped onion, measure after squeezing excess onion water

1.5 cups green onion, finely chopped

0.5 cup green coriander, chopped

4 tablespoons mint leaves, chopped

2 teaspoon chat masala, or as per taste

2 tablespoon lemon juice

4-6 tablespoons green chillies, finely chopped

24 to 28 samosa Patti , or spring roll wraps, see notes

4 tablespoon wheat flour, mixed in little water to make a paste.

Oil, to fry

Instructions

Preheat the oven at 180°C. In a pot, take mince, water and the ingredients mentioned under the spices list. Cook for 15 -20 minutes on medium heat or until the water dries. Remove from heat. Immediately mix all remaining ingredients of samosa filling in the hot mince. Fill and fold the samosa with the prepared filling and seal the ends with wheat flour and water paste. Fry samosa in small batches on medium heat for 3 minutes until crispy. Remove to a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Serve hot.

To Store:

Uncooked samosas can be stored in the fridge for 24 -30 hours.

Or freeze for 2 months. Freeze separately in a tray then transfer to a freezer bag.

Leftover fried samosas can be stored in a paper bag on the counter for 6-8 hours in a cool place. Reheat in an oven or deep fry again.

This recipe can be found recipe52.com

Coconut Laddo

Coconut Laddo. Picture: Pinterest.uk

Ingredients

1 Cup of desiccated coconut

1/4 Cup of desiccated coconut For Rolling

1/2 Cup of condensed milk (MilkMaid)

2 Pinch elaichi powder

1 tsp Ghee link for homemade ghee

Instructions

In a non-stick pan, add 1 tsp of ghee, and roast desiccated coconut for 2 minutes on low flame. Don’t burn or change the colour. Add condensed milk and elaichi powder. Stir in low flame until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Switch off the flame. Allow the mixture to cool down. Grease your hand with little ghee and make small balls. Roll the ladoo’s in desiccated coconut. Refrigerate for 2 hours to get the right consistency. Keep them in cupcake liners. Try this Coconut Laddu Recipe for this Diwali festival.

This recipe can be found on asmallbite.com