Who is SA’s richest MP? Here’s what parliamentarians declared

Members of Parliament (MPs) have declared their financial interests following a decision by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on Thursday.

Parliament has declared the public section of the register, in line with Parliament’s code of conduct, which mandates that after a general election, members must disclose their registrable interests within 60 working days of Parliament’s opening.

Based on MPs’ disclosures, it appears most rely primarily on their parliamentary salaries, with limited external business interests.

Only a few reported holding company shares worth under R100 000, with the exception of Mzwanele Manyi. Most declared ownership of just one or two residential properties.

Impeached judge Dr John Hlophe of the uMkhonto weSizwe party declared ownership of a farm and a game farm in the Western Cape, while Mzwanele Manyi reported shares worth R1 million. Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Democratic Alliance (DA) MPs appear to have limited activities outside of Parliament, based on their declarations.

Other notable declarations are from Supra Mahumapelo, who owns seven residential properties in North West and Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie, who reported directorships and partnerships at 28 companies, 27 of which have been deregistered.

Here’s what MPs declared to the public

African Christian Democratic Party

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has 100 Sanlan shares worth R15,000 and also gets a salary as a preacher at Hope of Glory Tabernacle church.

ActionSA

Athol Trollip has a pension investment at Glacier worth R7 million.

“I invested my parliamentary pension when I left parliament with Glacier and it’s managed by NFB private wealth management,” he says.

African National Congress

Malusi Gigaba only declared a residential property in Centurion and a rented house in Pretoria.

Ronald Lamola declared a cellphone gift from MTN Ghana worth R25,000, Ghanaian chocolates and table cloth, Chinese wine and whiskey. MultiChoice also sponsored his trip to the Rugby World Cup in France worth around R200,000. He also has three residential properties in Midrand, Hazyview and Midrand.

David Mahlobo owns three residential properties in Sunnyside, Nelspruit and Waterkloof, respectively. He rents out the first two.

Paul Mashatile declared a few gifts worth less than R1,000 each and two residential properties in Midrand and Sandton.

Supra Mahumapelo has shares with Future Gold worth R85,000. He owns seven houses in North West, Rustenburg, Hartebeespoort Dam, North West, North West, North West, North West. He rents out two of them.

Gwede Mantashe only declared two residential properties in Eastern Cape and Boksburg, respectively.

Blade Nzimande declared two sheep valued at R6,000, gifted by SACP KZN chairperson James Nxumalo.

Thembi Nkadimeng owns 100 shares at Sasol Inzalo worth R100,000. She also reported directorship or partnership in four companies. She owns three residential properties – two in Polokwane and one in Hazeldean, Pretoria.

African Transformation Party

Vuyolwethu Zungula only declared travel sponsorship worth R3 900 from the African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Tax 2022. He owns just one two-bedroom apartment in Centurion.

Bosa

Mmusi Maimane has shares at Bokamoso Pty and Black Shots, directorship at Phangela Security, New Africa Foundation, One South Africa Movement and Equanimity Wealth. He was gifted with accommodation by Holiday Resort worth R3,200 and owns only one family home at Weltevredenpark and rents another property at Claremont.

Democratic Alliance

Siviwe Gwarube declared only a sponsored trip to Doha for high-level engagement and panel discussion by EEA and her consultancy work at the African Liberal Network.

Dean Macpherson was gifted with a Hollywood Bets Durban July ticket by Gold Circle worth R1,500. He owns a free-standing house in Wynberg Cape Town.

Leon Schreiber declared a house and apartment in Edgemead and Zonnebloem in Western Cape.

John Steenhuisen was given a tie by the Taiwan consulate. The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung also sponsored his trip for a coalition study tour to Germany as part of a multi-party group. He does not own any property but rents a townhouse at Seapoint.

Natasha Mazzone has a hair styling and colouring gift from Palladium Hair Company worth R3,000 per month. She was also sponsored with a trip to a conference in Italy worth R60,000 by the Brenthurst Foundation and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. She does not own any property and rents two residential properties in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Glynnis Breytenbach owns Sanlan shares worth R22,500 and also declared a sponsored private trip to Italy and Cannes by N Kirsh.

Solly Malatsi only declared two plots of land in Limpopo.

Economic Freedom Fighters declare

Marshall Dlamini declared nothing, while Julius Malema has a side hustle at Director Magagao Shamba, a farming, events and sales company.

He was gifted with a jacket and painting worth R2,000. His Trusts include the Ratanang Family Trust – Beneficiary is Ratanang Malema, the Munzhedzi Family Trust – Beneficiaries Malema, Mantoa Matlala, Ratanang Malema, Munzhedzi Malema, Kopano Malema. Kopano Charity Trust for Charity and Mazimbu Investment Trust – for family members.

Veronica Mente declared one three-bedroom house in the Western Cape.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi declared a gift (Exclusive Books Digital voucher) from Pastor Mafhara worth R1000. He also owns two houses in Morningside Sandton and Orange Farm.

Vuyani Pambo only declared a directorship at a bakery called Bread of Days.

Freedom Front Plus

Peter Groenewald has Sanlam shares worth R18,000 and owns a house in Stilfontein.

Inkatha Freedom Party

Hlabisa Velenkosini owns land with 8 housing structures at Ingonyama Trust Land, while Mkhuleko Hlengwa declared a sponsored trip to Italy by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung for 2024 summer school for political speechwriters

Umkhonto weSizwe Party

John Hlophe declared a residential property in Pinelands Cape Town, a Game Farm and a farm in the Western Cape and another residential property in Stanger KwaZulu-Natl.

Brian Molefe only declared a residential farm in North West, while Lucky Montana owns two properties in Waterkloof and Mamelodi.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had nothing to declare, while Andile Mngxitama owns shares worth R100 000 at Andile and Duke PTY.

Mzwanele Manyi owns 1000 shares at Ubuntu-Botho Investments valued at R1 million and owns a residential property in Sandton.

Patriotic Alliance

Gayton McKenzie declared directorships and partnerships at 28 companies, but 27 of them have been deregistered. He also owns one residential property in Kraaifontein, Western Cape.

United Democratic Movement

Bantu Holomisa declared small gifts of unknown value including notepads, bags, keyrings, card holders, and a Chinese bowl Clock. He also owns two residential properties in Mthatha and Mnqanduli in Eastern Cape.