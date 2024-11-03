Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report

The commission, chaired by veteran Reverend Frank Chikane, reportedly summoned Mashatile to appear on Saturday in Houghton.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile during a visit to Cedara College of Agriculture in Durban on 18 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly appeared before the African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity commission in an effort to clear his name of numerous allegations.

Mashatile has been accused of buying a R28 million house in Cape Town in December 2023 with cash.

However, he has denied this, stating that he owns no properties in Cape Town or elsewhere, aside from a home he and his late wife bought through a bank loan in Kelvin, Johannesburg.

Mashatile also denied owning another property in Waterfall Estate, Johannesburg, allegedly bought for R37 million in cash through his sons, who are said to have tender dealings with departments he oversaw as MEC.

He clarified that he resides in a Waterfall property jointly purchased by his sons and his son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, with a bank loan, citing “better security” as the reason for his move from his Kelvin home.

Mashatile further denied being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Hawks or the Public Protector over an alleged “lavish lifestyle” supposedly funded by tenderpreneurs.

According to him, these allegations are attempts to damage his reputation.

‘He must account’

Despite his previous denials, sources told City Press that the ANC’s integrity commission wanted to hear his side directly.

He was reportedly one of several ANC leaders scheduled to appear after volunteering to clear his name before the commission.

“He was called to account for all the allegations mentioned against him in the media. The commission has been trying to get him to appear, but he was always busy with government work and organisation,” an ANC insider was quoted as saying.

Simelane at ANC’s integrity commission

In September, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane appeared before the integrity commission over her R575,600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The company allegedly brokered unlawful investments into the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while Simelane was mayor in 2016.

Gundo Wealth Solutions’ owner Ralliom Razwinane is currently on trial for corruption related to the VBS looting scandal.

However, she has denied that the funds used to start her coffee shop in Sandton came from the money allegedly stolen from VBS.

The commission’s findings on her hearing have yet to be announced.