WATCH: O’ Sullivan loses it on air, EFF condemns the forensic investigator

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan actions after he found himself at loggerheads during an interview with SABC veteran anchor Sakina Kamwendo.

O’Sullivan was in hot water on Sunday after he was identified as an alleged suspect accused of ‘leaking information’ about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala burglary.

He was invited to discuss the findings on-air on Monday, which soon turned to a verbal tirade against Kamwendo.

O’ Sullivan loses it

Kamwendo challenged O’Sullivan on his knowledge of Major General Wally Rhoode, the head of presidential protection services who had been accused of supplying former spy boss Arthur Fraser with ‘false evidence’.

Fraser laid the criminal complaints against Ramaphosa which resulted in the Phala Phala farmgate scandal and a panel being established to investigate the robbery.

When Kamwendo confronted O’Sullivan that he may not have known that Rhoode worked for Ramaphosa, he went off the rails.

“I had no idea Rhoode worked for Ramaphosa. That wasn’t my business. Excuse me… who do you think you’re talking to?

“Are you trying to implicate me? If that’s the way you want to carry on, we will not carry on this discussion. Let me make that clear to you.”

“We at Forensics For Justice investigate people like Arthur Fraser, who lie and make up stories. I will not have people trying to implicate me. If you come with any more dodgy questions, I will close this call… you have been asking these question,” he said on air.

O’ Sullivan immediately cut the call and hung up.

Sakina asks questions the way every serious journalist is meant to. Without fear or favor for the benefit of the public. pic.twitter.com/R4FusP2cuh— Africa Research Centre???????? (@MightiJamie) October 31, 2022

Kamwendo commended

The EFF has commended Kamwendo for her composure.

“The bullying and intimidatory approach of O’Sullivan is part of his overall entitlement and racist arrogant attitude that makes him believe he is above the law, above accountability and above Law enforcement institutions.”

“His arrogance became worse since Cyril Ramaphosa’s tragic ascension to the office of President of the Republic since O’Sullivan and Ramaphosa are personal friends,” the EFF claimed.

Media freedom

The EFF added that it is concerned that the SABC has also not come out in Defence of Kamwendo.

“We therefore demand that the public broadcaster must come out in defense of Sakina Kamwendo and must condemn the misbehaviour and misconduct of O’Sullivan.”

“The SABC’s failure to protect its employees from bullies will entail that such conduct is permissible and can be done to all the Broadcasters by rascals who have no respect for media freedom and individual accountability,” the party said.

Last week, Kamwendo was several journalists and media personalities from across the country who were honoured by Adcock Ingram, Sponsors of Brave for their incredible work in a year fraught with adversity and challenges.

