Will the DA abstain from voting for a new mayor in Ekurhuleni ?

The revolving door of mayors continues as another mayor is to be elected in Ekurhuleni.

While the residents of the City of Ekurhuleni are waiting to find out who their next mayor will be the DA in Ekurhuleni is calling for the dissolution of council and fresh elections.

Calls for fresh elections

The party’s caucus leader Tania Campbell said the DA believed that electing a new mayor in the current administration would not help. Instead, she called for the dissolution of council and fresh elections.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Ekurhuleni is renewing our call for council to be dissolved and fresh elections to take place as we believe that this is the only way to rescue Ekurhuleni,” Campbell said.

The party refused to clarify whether their members in council will be abstaining from the vote or supporting a different candidate.

However, Campbell said the DA saw no other way to ensure that the municipality is back on its feet than to accept electing a new government that would replace the ANC-EFF coalition.

“We have already witnessed the widescale collapse of service delivery under the watch of the ANC/EFF coalition. We believe that the election of a new mayor tomorrow will not be enough to undo the damage already done by the so-called ‘people’s government,” Campbell said.

Political chess

Meanwhile, the ANC in Ekurhuleni said their posture was being determined through the provincial leadership of the ANC in consultation with the region. Both the ANC in the region and the province declined to comment on who they would support for the mayoral candidacy.

On the other hand, ActionSA, which spearheaded the campaign to remove Sivuyile Ngodwana as mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni said it would announce who it would support. The party was locked in meetings concerning their preferred candidate.

The EFF in the City of Ekurhuleni which seemed to have a strong arm in municipal politics there also declined to comment.

The ANC in the City of Ekurhuleni has in the past said it believes the majority party in council should be given the position of mayor. But the EFF arrangement with the provincial leadership left the ANC on a weaker ground in council, with weak positions and a puppet mayor from a minority party.

This is a developing story…