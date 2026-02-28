‘Without water, we will die’: Limpopo rocked by water shortages after floods

Water war rooms have been established to address the crisis after the floods damaged water systems

Taps are running dry in several towns and villages in Limpopo, weeks after the vicious floods cut off pipes that supplied water to homes, schools and businesses.

Water war rooms set up in Limpopo

The situation has prompted Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba to establish war rooms in hard-hit towns and villages.

The premier has criss-crossed the province’s Mopani, Vhembe, and Capricorn districts, some of which did not have tap water since the rains subsided early in February.

“We have established operational ‘war rooms’ in the Mopani District, particularly in Giyani, where we are making strides towards reticulating the remaining five out of the 20 villages. Similar structures have been established in Capricorn, Polokwane, and Vhembe to allow daily monitoring of water challenges,” Ramathuba told The Citizen.

On Wednesday, the mayor of the Mopani district municipality, Pule Shayi, visited affected areas, where the floods damaged the water pipelines.

Ba-Phalaborwa municipality spokesperson Jonas Mahesu said the current water shortages in Phalaborwa are due to flood damage sustained by the 250mm Boelang pipeline and the 546mm pumping main, compounded by a pump failure at the Phalaborwa Water Treatment Plant’s main pump station.

He said a meeting this week between Shayi and senior managers of the municipality and the council’s political leaders resolved that the Lepelle Northern Water, a state-owned water utility in Limpopo, will accelerate the repair of the faulty pump and the 546mm pumping main and replace the washed-away 250mm pipeline.

“Water tanker services will be intensified, and boreholes will be provided to severely affected areas,” said Mahesu.

‘Without water, we will die’

Some residents who spoke to The Citizen in Namakgale, Makhushane, Majenje, Matikoshikaya and Lulekane said the situation is dire.

“We depend mainly on buying water from those with boreholes in their yards. Sometimes we fetch water at rivers, valleys and fountains and boil it before we use it to cook or drink,” said Gladys Baloyi of Matikoshikaya on Thursday.

Another resident, Philipine Malatji of Namakgale, said that although there was no water coming out of the taps, the municipality was providing water with tankers.

“But that is not enough for our everyday household needs. Water is everything for our lives. We cook, we drink, we wash, we bath and we use it to water our irrigation schemes. Without water, we will die. We are appealing to the Mopani district municipality and Lepelle Northern Water to fast-track its plan to provide us with clean running water in our communities,” she said.

‘Investors need a stable water supply’

But while taps are running dry in Ba-Phalabowa, several communities in the Mogalakwena local municipality are comfortable.

Speaking during a strategic planning meeting at Zebula Lodge outside Bela-Bela, mayor for the Mogalakwena local municipality Ngoako Taueatsoala said his council has major bulk infrastructure projects that are foundational to economic growth and investor confidence. This, he said, includes the Kromkloof Water Treatment Plant, Pruizen Water Project and the Danisani Wellfield Bulk Project.

He said access to reliable bulk water infrastructure is a key driver of economic development.

“Investors require a stable water supply for industrial operations, property development, retail centres, agriculture and mining support services. Reliable water systems reduce operational risks and strengthen investor confidence in our municipality,” said Taueatsoala.

