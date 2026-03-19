Crying doll used to rob Limpopo residents: Police clear the air

Police said there are currently no cases reported.

Limpopo police have warned residents about reports that criminals are using a “crying doll” to lure community members out of their homes in order to rob them.

Police say they have taken note with concern of the circulation of “unverified and misleading” information on social media platforms regarding alleged criminal activities involving the doll.

‘Crying baby’

According to the claims circulating on social media platforms, the alleged incidents involve a doll that cries or screams like a baby during the early hours of the morning, prompting residents to go outside, where they are then reportedly mugged.

Provincial Police Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has refuted these claims, stating that no such incidents have been reported to the Limpopo Police.

“We want to assure the community that there are currently no cases reported or patterns identified relating to these allegations. These claims are unfounded and create unnecessary panic among residents.

“We appeal to community members to verify information before sharing it. The spreading of unconfirmed rumours can lead to panic and may divert attention from real crime-related issues,” said Hadebe.

Crime

Hadebe further encouraged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station.

Police have urged anyone with information about criminal activities to contact their nearest Police Station or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSApp.

Limpopo Bribery

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old foreign national accused of bribing a police officer to assist with bail has made his first appearance in court.

Mutukiri Munyaradzi appeared in the Musina Magistrates Court on 18 March 2026, facing charges of fraud and corruption related to a possession-of-explosives case that transpired in 2025.

It is alleged that on 2 September 2025, the wife of the accused offered the investigating officer a cash bribe to assist with bail for her husband.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that on 4 September 2025, she sent R2 500 to Munyaradzi, who in turn forwarded it to a woman named Caroline Raza.

Bail

“An operation was conducted wherein Raza was arrested in the Musina CBD after handing over the R2 500 to the captain.

Mogale confirmed the matter was postponed to 23 March 2026 for a formal bail application.