Tshwane mayor makes Madlanga Commission request

The unfolding inquiry has intensified scrutiny of Tshwane's procurement processes, raising concerns about political influence in municipal contracting.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya will formally write to the Secretary of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Dr Nolitha Vukuza, requesting that the Commission furnish the municipality with all information in its possession relating to allegations against MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi.

On Thursday, Moya confirmed that Morodi had been placed on special leave with immediate effect following testimony before the commission suggesting she may have influenced a multimillion‑rand tender process.

Information

The tender, reportedly issued by the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) in 2024, sought service providers to secure municipal infrastructure over a three‑year period.

Moya’s spokesperson, Samkelo Mgobozi, said information provided by the commission is a critical step to ensure the city assesses the matters raised “in a considered, lawful, and procedurally fair manner”.

He emphasised that the measure does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing.

“The City of Tshwane emphasises that this measure does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, nor does it imply any presumption of guilt. It reflects a principled commitment to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all allegations are subjected to appropriate scrutiny.”

Madlanga evidence

Evidence presented before the commission included communications between SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, City CFO Gareth Mnisi, and TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dlamini.

Nkosi testified that Dlamini had drawn up a list of seven preferred service providers, allegedly supplied by the EFF.

He further claimed that Mnisi had been in discussions with both the EFF and ActionSA regarding the tender.

‘Necessary step’

Moya said placing Morodi on special leave was “a necessary step to safeguard institutional integrity while allowing due process to unfold”.

She added, “A preliminary investigation is underway into the matters raised before the Madlanga Commission to determine whether a prima facie case exists.”

In the interim, MMC Hannes Coetzee will assume responsibility for the Corporate and Shared Services portfolio.

Tshwane procurement process

The unfolding inquiry has intensified scrutiny of Tshwane’s procurement processes, raising concerns about political influence in municipal contracting.

While Morodi’s leave is precautionary, the commission’s findings are expected to have far‑reaching implications for governance and accountability in the metro.

Independent probe

DA caucus leader in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said the latest claims necessitate an independent probe, highlighting that Mnisi had already faced allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement from the ANC.

“What is now clear is that the fight over Mnisi’s position has nothing to do with principle. It is about tenders and control of resources,” Brink stated.

Brink claimed that the delays in issuing a new security tender may be linked to disputes between the ANC, EFF, and ActionSA.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa