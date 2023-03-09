Wits and SRC agree to de-escalate volatile situation

Faizel Patel

Wits University said it has met with the student representative council (SRC) where both parties agreed to de-escalate the situation.

The SRC also called a media briefing on Wednesday, where they announced a 24-hour “ceasefire” but attached three demands they wanted Wits University to meet.

Demands

The conditions include an end to the police’s presence on campus, the removal of private security guards and lifting of the suspension of six students, including its president Aphiwe Mnyamana.

Mnyamana was barred from entering the Wits University grounds following serious allegations against him, including what Wits called the “infringement on the rights of others which resulted in damage to property, and the intimidation of members of the university community”.

Wits University also confirmed that Mnyamana “snuck” on to the campus on Wednesday, despite being suspended.

Protest

Wits students have been protesting for over a week for the university to allow students owing R150 000 or less to register for the 2023 academic year, including access to affordable accommodation.

The protesting students also took their demonstrations to the Vice Chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi’s private home “to put pressure” on him to accede to their demands.

Truce

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said both parties agreed to continue with engagements in order to try to resolve matters as soon as possible.

“We will continue with talks as we try to find a way forward. For now, the blended approach to teaching and learning will continue.”

Gauteng premier

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is yet to meet with the university.

Patel said Lesufi was supposed to meet with Wits Vice Chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi.

“They were meant to meet this afternoon (Tuesday), on a one-on-one basis to discuss matters before meeting with a broader group at some time. The premier cancelled as he was in Westbury and was running late with the minister (Bheki Cele). They will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible,” she said.

