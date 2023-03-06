Faizel Patel

Protesting Wits University students have not backed down and have taken their demonstrations to the vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi’s private home “to put pressure” on him to accede to their demands.

It is understood the students had a meeting on Sunday night where the Students Representative Council (SRC) organized a protest to get their demands heard.

Wits student protest

The students have been protesting since last week, demanding the university to allow those owing R150 000 or less to register for the 2023 academic year.

They also demanded accommodation, among other things.

Threats to burn down VC’s home

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel told The Citizen marching to Vilakazi’s private home was “unacceptable.”

“They chose to march to the vice-chancellor’s home where he stays with his family and they threatened to burn it down,” Patel said.

“This is unacceptable behaviour, we condemn all forms of violence and implore students and student leaders and all other parties to exercise maximum restraint at this time.”

“We are managing the situation as best as we can. However, while we continue to find solutions to these systemic challenges, this behaviour is unacceptable as a means to resolve conflict.

“We will continue to engage but also to preserve the integrity of the academic project, the safety of our staff and students and the University’s infrastructure,” Patel said.

Meeting demands

Patel said Wits University responded in detail to thirteen major demands made by the SRC related to historic debt, accommodation, data provision, suspension and late registrations.

“Where we could make concessions, we have and this follows the concessions we’ve already made in January and February. But there are some we cannot meet if we are to remain sustainable and a growing entity.”

“Unfortunately, these have all been rejected by the SRC,” Patel said.

Academic programme to continue

Patel said it is also important and necessary for the academic programme to continue.

“We will continue with teaching and learning in a blended learning mode,” Patel said, adding that “all student services are expected to continue and staff members who serve students are expected to be at work.”

“All essential services staff members are required to report to work,” Patel said.

