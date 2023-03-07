Faizel Patel

Wits University suspended its Student Representative Council (SRC) president Aphiwe Mnyamana following serious allegations against him.

Since last week, Wits students have been protesting for the university to allow students owing R150 000 or less registration for the 2023 academic year.

Wits student protest fallout

SRC president suspended

Mnyamana announced his suspension in a tweet on Monday, saying he was waiting for instructions from his legal advisor, Advocate Dali Mpofu.

I have noted the Suspension from @WitsUniversity and I am waiting for instruction from our legal advisors @AdvDali_Mpofu, we will respond duly however the peaceful protest will continue with or without me. https://t.co/P6BdyxVmTu — WITS_SRC_President (@AphiweMnyamana) March 6, 2023

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel confirmed his suspension.

“We confirm that Mr Mnyamana was suspended on 6 March 2023 after he failed to appear at a suspension hearing scheduled despite having been provided with ample opportunity to make representations at such hearing.”

“The allegations against him are of a serious nature and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property, and the intimidation of members of the University community, amongst other things,” Patel said.

No access

Patel added that Mnyamana will not be allowed to access any of Wits’ precincts, participate in University activities.

“He will not be allowed to engage in conduct which constitutes ‘student privileges'”‘, and will not be allowed to stay in Wits’ residences until the legal process is finalised.

“We will allow the legal process to now take its course,” Patel said.

Further misconduct

Patel added the Legal Office is dealing with further reports of misconduct by students.

“As the legal office continues to process the evidence, it will continue to institute the relevant disciplinary processes, including the issuing of suspension orders, in line with the University’s rules for student discipline.”

“Should the situation on campus settle, we will take the appropriate steps towards reducing the levels of security,” Patel said.

Student protest

Wits students have been protesting since last week, demanding the university to allow those owing R150 000 or less to register.

They also demanded accommodation, among other things.

On Sunday, students took their demonstrations to vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi’s private home “to put pressure” on him to accede to their demands.

VC demonstration ‘unacceptable’

Patel told The Citizen marching to Vilakazi’s private home was “unacceptable.”

“They chose to march to the vice-chancellor’s home where he stays with his family and they threatened to burn it down,” Patel said.

However, the SRC said it was not a violent act to go to the vice-chancellor’s home, but a peaceful demonstration to highlight the issues faced by students.

