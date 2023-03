The Witwatersrand University student representative council (SRC) said yesterday it was not a violent act to go to the vice-chancellor’s home, but a peaceful demonstration to highlight the issues faced by students. 'Demonstrations' On Sunday, students took their demonstrations to vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi’s private home “to put pressure” on him to accede to their demands. But Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said marching to Vilakazi’s private home was “unacceptable”. “They chose to march to the vice-chancellor’s home where he stays with his family and they threatened to burn it down,” Patel said. “This is unacceptable behaviour. We condemn all forms...

The Witwatersrand University student representative council (SRC) said yesterday it was not a violent act to go to the vice-chancellor’s home, but a peaceful demonstration to highlight the issues faced by students.

‘Demonstrations’

On Sunday, students took their demonstrations to vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi’s private home “to put pressure” on him to accede to their demands.

But Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said marching to Vilakazi’s private home was “unacceptable”.

“They chose to march to the vice-chancellor’s home where he stays with his family and they threatened to burn it down,” Patel said.

“This is unacceptable behaviour. We condemn all forms of violence and implore students and student leaders and all other parties to exercise maximum restraint at this time.

“We are managing the situation as best as we can. However, while we continue to find solutions to these systemic challenges, this behaviour is unacceptable as a means to resolve conflict.”

Demands

The students are demanding the university allow those owing R150 000 or less to register for the new academic year. They also, among other things, demanded accommodation.

SRC member Karabo Matloga said while some students were forced to sleep in the library, the vice-chancellor sleeps in comfort and lives in luxury.

“To this day, we have still not seen the vice-chancellor in any of the engagements we have been having. It is always the dean and a few members of the senior executive team.

I mean, the vice-chancellor is living a luxurious life and we cannot deny that fact,” said Matloga.

Nehawu strike

At the nearby Helen Joseph Hospital, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and other unions blocked the entrance with burning tyres in an unrelated protest.

Justin Kupane, a patient at the hospital, said he had to go back home without a doctor seeing him because of the strike.

Kupane said patients were told they should go home because the hospital’s staff could not do anything for them. “They told us they don’t have any files because all the clerks were on strike.

I do not have money for transport. To come and be told you cannot see a doctor is unfair,” he said.

“I had to make appointments for next week and we don’t even know if we will be assisted. Where will I get the money because I am unemployed.”

Kupane, however, sympathised with the striking hospital workers. “The government is supposed to give these employees what they deserve.

They can’t keep on saying they do not have money but the big dogs out there are getting their increases.”

More demands

The workers are demanding a 10% salary increase, R2 500 housing allowance and for their children to be given bursaries, vowing to continue with their protest until their employer sits down with them at the negotiating table.

Chair of Nehawu at Helen Joseph Hospital, Hixani Baloyi, blamed the strike on the government’s failure to negotiate with them. “We are dealing with an arrogant employer who relies on the courts, instead of collective bargaining.

In 2021, they gave us a gratuity, which is like a bribe. This is something that we did not sign for as Nehawu, but other unions did sign for,” said Baloyi.

“Last year, they offered 3%, which they unilaterally implemented without any resolution. It is strange to us that the employer can put an offer on the table without us making demands. Our demand is 10%.

“The other demand is that our children be given bursaries and we should be given R2 500 for housing allowance.” Baloyi said the strike would continue until the employer calls them to negotiate their 2022 demands.

