Women must lead the next wave of growth, says minister to BRICS nations

'Women across BRICS countries are not only affected by developmental challenges, but are also key to solving them.'

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, urged BRICS nations on Wednesday to put women at the centre of their economic plans.

Speaking at the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Women’s Affairs, Chikunga said women should not be treated as an afterthought.

“Our shared task is to ensure that women’s empowerment is not treated as a narrow social policy issue, but as a central developmental imperative,” she said.

What BRICS is

BRICS is a group of major emerging economies. It includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, plus new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Together, they shape trade, investment and jobs across large parts of the world.

Why women will always matter

Chikunga said women in BRICS countries run small businesses, farm the land, build digital services and lead communities.

But many cannot get loans, do not have access to technology, and are kept out of leadership roles.

She called for closer cooperation to fix those problems.

“Through the leadership of India, we believe this platform will help us advance joint initiatives on women-led development,” Chikunga said.

South Africa’s steps

Chikunga listed steps South Africa is taking that could be useful to BRICS partners:

A Women’s Economic Assembly to boost women’s roles in procurement and on state boards.

A Cooperative Banking Institution Initiative to help close a US$1.7 trillion financing gap for women entrepreneurs.

Social grants like the Child Support Grant that support millions of women caregivers.

A rule that aims to reserve 7% of public procurement for businesses owned by women, youth and people with disabilities.

“Women across BRICS countries are not only affected by developmental challenges, but are also key to solving them,” she said.

Climate and food security

Chikunga warned climate change hits women hardest.

She said women farmers and food sellers must be central to climate and food-security plans.

“The women of South Africa carry the burden of climate-driven food insecurity and they must therefore be at the centre of the solution,” she said.

A clear ask

Chikunga told ministers to turn promises into measurable actions that expand women’s access to finance, technology and leadership.

“South Africa stands ready to work with India and all BRICS member states to convert these commitments into measurable progress in the lives of women across our economies,” she said.