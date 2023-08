Despite the strides made by South Africa to close the gap between women and men, females still lag behind at workplace leadership level with a recorded 99% of cases showing how they bear the brunt of sexual abuse and violence, says a political analyst. As SA marked national Women’s Day yesterday, several events were held to highlight the role played by women in contributing to a democratic SA. They were among many such events to commemorate the historic 1956 march to the Union Buildings by a crowd of 20 000 women. While much has been done to empower women, political...

Despite the strides made by South Africa to close the gap between women and men, females still lag behind at workplace leadership level with a recorded 99% of cases showing how they bear the brunt of sexual abuse and violence, says a political analyst.

As SA marked national Women’s Day yesterday, several events were held to highlight the role played by women in contributing to a democratic SA.

They were among many such events to commemorate the historic 1956 march to the Union Buildings by a crowd of 20 000 women.

While much has been done to empower women, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says more is needed to close the gap.

“Strides that have been made have been significant in many respects, but it is obviously not enough.

“Women still bear the brunt of poverty. In SA they are also extremely vulnerable to violence against them and still get paid less than men for the same jobs.

“Women still do the most low paid jobs and serve as domestic workers,” said Verwoerd.

“They are also under attack in South Africa by men, with 99% of cases being those of violence against women and children – something endemic in the country and reaching crisis proportions.

“This needs to be addressed in many ways, including changing societal patriarchy, a phenomenon we must change through education, enforcing legislation and punishing perpetrators. We have to also change the way men think and talk about women,” she said.

‘Women have showcased their resilience’

Addressing a multiparty SA-China Women’s Forum in Johannesburg, Chinese consul-general Tang Zhongdong, said 9 August in 1956 served as “a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit and significant role women play in shaping our nation’s progress”.

“Throughout the history of human beings, women have been the architects of positive changes and progress in every aspect of our lives.

“From the household to the workplace, from education to leadership positions, women have showcased their resilience, determination and remarkable abilities,” said Zhongdong.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out on several occasions that without women, there would be no continuity of the human race or human society.

“We are also excited to see Major Mandisa Mfeka, who has broken down all kinds of barriers, such as race, gender and class to become the first black woman fighter pilot in South Africa.”

Regardless of cultural backgrounds or geographical distances, “women across our two nations share several inherent characteristics”, he said.

“South African and Chinese women embody a deep sense of familial responsibility. They have also displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability.

“In the face of challenges, they have consistently exhibited an ability to evolve and innovate,” said Zhongdong.