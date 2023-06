Despite almost three decades of progress following the adoption of the constitution, guaranteeing equal rights for all, the backlash being received by retailer Woolworths for its Pride campaign is a reflection of what is really happening on the ground. The “WPride” campaign is in celebration of international Pride Month and experts and advocates say the anger is a reality for many South Africans. Woolworths' Pride Month campaign Woolworths came under fire from some people online after launching its Pride Month campaign, with some customers threatening to boycott the store over its new lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+)...

Despite almost three decades of progress following the adoption of the constitution, guaranteeing equal rights for all, the backlash being received by retailer Woolworths for its Pride campaign is a reflection of what is really happening on the ground.

The “WPride” campaign is in celebration of international Pride Month and experts and advocates say the anger is a reality for many South Africans.

Woolworths’ Pride Month campaign

Woolworths came under fire from some people online after launching its Pride Month campaign, with some customers threatening to boycott the store over its new lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+) community merchandise.

Chief executive and cofounder of Shopapolitan and LGBTQIA+ advocate Mo Malele said most South Africans, and Africans, still had traditional views and were not ready to accept everyone for who they were.

“If you look at the current climate in Africa there is still this notion that being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community is un-African,” Malele said.

“So there are still a lot of those infringed views, despite what the law might say or our stance against hate crime, being more inclusive and trying to build an inclusive society.

“Even with all of that on paper, the reality is there are still a lot of queer people living in fear and in the shadows because of those notions.”

Malele said the Ugandan anti-gay Bill, which calls for life imprisonment for anyone convicted of homosexuality, was proof that “we still largely live in a very hetero-normative and gender-normative society; people still have a callous vision on sexual orientation”.

Negative comments

Woolworths was also called out by social media users for deleting negative comments and blocking users who “expressed different views about the community”, with some even accusing the retailer of censoring free speech.

According to the constitution, while SA does not have free speech, it does have freedom of expression, which does not extend to, among other rights, advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm.

“Our social media guidelines are clear – we don’t allow hate speech and discrimination on our social pages and we’re doing our best to ensure our online communities are welcoming to all,” Woolworths said in a statement.

“We take seriously our responsibility to build diverse, inclusive and safe environments for all our people and our customers…

“We are committed to promoting spaces in which everyone is accepted, protected and respected, regardless of where they come from, what they look like, who they love, or how or whether they worship.

“During International Pride Month, our WPride campaign acknowledges the extent to which certain groups in our society are marginalised by acknowledging the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Hate speech

Human rights activist Mpho Maseko said: “What people don’t understand is that freedom of speech doesn’t give you the right to infringe on other rights, you may disagree with people but it should not make the next person feel less of.

“Woolworths had every right to delete those comments, especially if they see them as hate speech,” she said.

“This is like supporting children’s rights, if someone spews hate about their kiddies’ campaign they have a right to protect the children how they see fit.”

Research associate at Rhodes University Dr Nyx McLean said: “Woolworths has done what they could by being an ally, but we need more because this conversation clearly shows the lack of understanding we have as a country.”

Activists also said, while SA has laws and rights enshrined in the constitution, “it’s really just great on paper but not great on the ground. We might have the rights but if people are reluctant in the community there is no changing that”.

