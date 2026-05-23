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Shock in Kruger National Park after bodies of two tourists discovered in Pafuri

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

23 May 2026

12:36 pm

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A search operation was launched after camp staff noticed the tourists had not returned to camp.

Shock in Kruger National Park after bodies of two tourists discovered in Pafuri

The the bodies of two tourists were discovered in Kruger National Park. Picture: Lowvelder

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Shock and grief gripped South African National Parks (SANParks) after the bodies of two tourists were discovered in Kruger National Park, marking the first incident of its kind in the reserve’s history.

The bodies were discovered in the Pafuri section of the Kruger National Park on Friday, 22 May 2026.

The management of SanParks has expressed shock and sadness at the discovery of the bodies of two tourists.

“A search operation was launched on Thursday, 21 May 2026, evening, after camp staff noticed the tourists had not returned to camp. The search continued on Friday, 22 May 2026, leading to the gruesome discovery of two bodies near a river area by other tourists,” said Rey Thakhuli in a statement.

Thakhuli said the Kruger National Park’s rangers were alerted, and it was also established that the vehicle the tourists had been travelling in was missing from the scene.

“It is the first time in the history of the Kruger National Park that an incident of this nature has been reported.”

Condolences

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said the families of the victims had been located and notified of the tragedy.

“On behalf of SANParks and the department, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victims during this difficult time,” Aucamp said.

Police

The matter has been referred to the South African Police Service (Saps), who will conduct further investigations.”

The Kruger National Park said the next of kin of the deceased have been informed and the organisation will assist the family with transport to Limpopo as well as accommodation and repatriation costs.

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“Furthermore, out of respect for the family and to allow investigations to proceed unhindered, no further comment will be provided at this stage,” it said.

The identities and nationalities of the tourists have not been made public.

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bodies forestry and fisheries Kruger National Park (KNP) missing SANParks South African Police Service (SAPS) tourists

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