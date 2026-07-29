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Water Research Commission board denies meddling in operational affairs

Picture of Sipho Mabena

By Sipho Mabena

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

29 July 2026

07:30 am

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The board is alleged to have repeatedly interfered in operational matters, including staffing and disciplinary processes.

Water Research Commission board denies interfering in operational affairs

The Water Research Commission (WRC) board has dismissed allegations that it influenced staffing and disciplinary processes, following protected disclosures submitted to oversight bodies. Picture: Supplied

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The Water Research Commission (WRC) board has denied allegations that it interfered in the organisation’s operational affairs, insisting it has not suspended nor reinstated any employee.

The response follows The Citizen‘s questions over allegations contained in protected disclosures submitted to parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation, the Public Service Commission and the public protector.

Protected disclosures raise governance concerns

The disclosures allege the board has repeatedly interfered in operational matters, including staffing and disciplinary processes.

Among the allegations is that the board brought back employee Thobile Gebashe after she had allegedly been suspended over financial misconduct, despite public protector Kholeka Gcaleka investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter.

WRC board chair Rethabile Melamu did not directly answer whether the board had instructed or approved Gebashe’s recall from suspension. Instead, she said operational responsibility for employment matters rests with management.

Board defends management responsibilities

Melamu said operational functions, including human resources administration, disciplinary processes and appointments below executive level, were delegated to the chief executive officer and executive management under the commission’s approved delegations of authority.

The response comes after WRC chief executive Jennifer Molwantwa allegedly raised concerns in protected disclosures that the board had repeatedly encroached on executive functions, including staffing decisions, disciplinary processes and other operational responsibilities.

*The Citizen yesterday erroneously reported that Gebashe was allegedly dismissed and then reinstated. In fact, Gebashe was brought back from suspension. The Citizen regrets the error.

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Kholeka Gcaleka Public Protector Public Service Commission water and sanitation

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