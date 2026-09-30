WSAR rescues German hiker after overnight operation near Hout Bay

According to WSAR, the tourist and his partner had been following an online navigation app that did not reflect the current condition of the trail.

Task team members from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) in the Western Cape conducted an overnight operation to rescue two foreign hikers stranded near the Boss 400 wreck.

The rescue came after a 38-year-old German visitor began struggling to walk during a planned coastal hike from Llandudno to Hout Bay.

Unreliable app navigation

According to WSAR, the visitor and his partner had been following an online navigation app that did not reflect the trail’s condition at the time, including sections that were overgrown, difficult to navigate, and hazardous.

As a result, they had little idea what challenges they would encounter along this stretch of coastline.

After injuring his ankle, the exhausted pair turned back towards Llandudno, reaching a particularly challenging section of the trail as they made their way back; they decided to call the emergency number.

Emergency assistance

The WSAR teams included Western Cape Government Health and Wellness, EMS paramedics and Table Mountain SANParks rangers, who were immediately deployed to assist.

The hikers spent the night on the trail rather than attempting to descend unknown routes and paths. Picture: Wilderness Search and Rescue

Given the treacherous terrain, strong winds, and quickly fading light, the team decided to stay on scene with the hikers overnight rather than attempt a descent in deteriorating conditions.

The rescue team said that getting the necessary equipment to where they were was another challenge.

The overnight campsite. Picture: WSAR

Equipment carried up the trail

Adding that specialist WSAR trail runners carried tents, sleeping bags, and other essential gear up the trail.

The team decided to spend the night on the mountainous terrain as a safety precaution. Picture: WSAR

Shortly after 8am on Monday, the rescue plan was adapted after an attempt to extract the hikers by helicopter was deemed unsafe because of strong winds.

The extraction was therefore unsuccessful.

Lowered 60 metres down

The injured hiker was carefully lowered about 60 metres down the granite slabs to the coastline, where National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) teams were waiting with rescue boats.

The NSRI crew then floated the two hikers, one at a time, in a small inflatable canoe, out to the waiting boats before bringing them safely ashore in Hout Bay.

The next day, operations continued along the coastline with NSRI task teams. Picture: WSAR

The incident was concluded shortly after 12pm on Monday, with all teams safely off the trail.

‘Challenging Conditions’

WSAR spokesperson David Nel also highlighted the trail’s challenging condition in the area.

“The trail along this stretch of coastline is in particularly treacherous condition, with areas that are overgrown and virtually impassable, making it extremely challenging for both hikers and rescuers.”

“There have also been several reported incidents of crime in the area, and we strongly advise hikers to avoid this route.”

Nel concluded by noting that rescue operations rarely go exactly to plan and commended the team for their collaborative efforts.