Robotic legs used to rescue 47-year-old mom off Table Mountain

By the time the family reached the top, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway had closed for the day.

The Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team in the Western Cape says it has used a Hypershell Exoskeleton in a rescue for the first time in South Africa.

According to WSAR, Saturday afternoon began like so many others on Table Mountain, with a family setting out together up Platteklip Gorge, one of the mountain’s most popular routes.

Closed Cableway

By the time the family reached the top, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway had closed for the day.

As the daylight began to fade and a long descent lay ahead, the family called the WSAR emergency number, informing the team that they were beginning their descent and requesting assistance along the way.

A small team, including a Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS paramedic, headed up the mountain to meet them.

Hiking Fatigue

After a long and tiring day hiking up the mountain, the family’s 47-year-old mother was exhausted and struggling to continue.

In an effort to assist her down the steep gorge, the team turned to the Hypershell Exoskeleton, one of WSAR’s newest tools.

According to WSAR the lightweight, battery-operated device is worn around the hips and thighs, and is designed to assist the wearer’s natural movement.

The Exoskeleton

As the wearer walks, the exoskeleton can provide powered assistance with each step, helping take some of the strain off tired legs and making it easier to keep moving when fatigue sets in.

WSAR said that once the device was fitted, her steps became steadier and her confidence grew.

She was able to continue down the mountain on her own two feet, with assistance from the exoskeleton and the rescue team beside her.

First time in SA

The incident concluded shortly after 11pm, with the entire family safely off the mountain.

WSAR warned that the situation could have been worse if the family hadn’t requested assistance earlier.

“That gave the team an opportunity to meet them on the mountain and provide the right assistance when it was needed,” WSAR concluded.