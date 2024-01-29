Year of the Dragon fest celebrates SA-China cooperation

A Chinese troupe is set to dazzle SA today to mark the Year of the Dragon. Photo: Supplied

A cultural troupe of top performers, inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage, are set to dazzle South Africa when the People’s Republic of China today celebrates the Chinese New Year (the Year of the Dragon), and marks the departure of ambassador Chen Xiaodong in March.

In a speech to be delivered today, Chen is expected to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of China-South Africa diplomatic ties.

Year of the Dragon fest a tribute to China and SA relations

The two nations enjoy deep cooperation in trade, investment, culture, tourism and education, with China being SA’s biggest trading partner – bilateral trade volume standing at $55.6 billion (about R1 trillion).

The Chinese embassy will feature the troupe, which includes Henan Symphony Orchestra, Henan Ethnic Orchestra, Henan Opera Troupe, Henan Dance Troupe, Henan Quyi Troupe, Henan Puppet Troupe, Art Creation Centre, Henan Stage Art Engineering Company, Performance Promotion Centre, Performance Training Centre, Henan Performance Company, Zhongzhou Theatre, and Henan Cultural and Art Audio Visual Publishing House.

Visual and auditory fest of Chinese cultures

Li Yanqing, deputy director-general of the Henan provincial department of culture and tourism, said a visual and auditory feast of traditional Chinese cultures will be “what is unique about the festival”.

“The dragon is the symbol of the Chinese nation. Every Chinese person is a descendant of the dragon. The dragon becomes a culture – playing an irreplaceable role in the hearts of the Chinese people, and representing the spirit of the Chinese nation,” he said.

Proud ‘descendants of the dragon’

“The Chinese are proud to be ‘descendants of the dragon’. We will go to South Africa to bring a visual and auditory feast with a strong Spring Festival atmosphere to our compatriots and friends in South Africa.

Festival offerings

“The opening dance, Happy Songs of the Prosperous Times, will combine the red silk dance with martial arts – bringing the Chinese red to the world.

“The red silk dance is most representative of Chinese national characteristics,” said Li.

“No matter where we are, the long red silk closely connects every one of us – representing our blessings and hopes for the new year. The martial arts performance, Dragon Soaring in Prosperity, features 18 Shaolin weapons. They are part of the Chinese cultural heritage and demonstrate the courage, ambition, strength and wisdom of the Chinese people.

“The lyrics of the song, Dragon Culture, reflect the profound Chinese art of calligraphy and poetry. The song is intended to praise and glorify the classic and traditional culture of the Chinese nation – showcasing the pride and happiness of being a descendant of the dragon.”

On the contribution of the Chinese cultural performance in SA, Li said the performance “will include different forms of art such as dance, martial arts, Yu Opera, folk music and magic, each with its own distinct features”.

