‘You chose the wrong president, remove him so we can vote for ANC’ – Jacob Zuma tells MK supporters

Jacob Zuma addressed MK supporters in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Former president Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) no longer serves the needs of South Africans.

Zuma visited Mkhondo, Mpumalanga on Saturday to campaign for the recently formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Addressing hundreds in attendance, Zuma said the ANC had strayed from its primary mandate to serve the nation.

“The government doesn’t know how to lead us, correct us and improve our lives – and no longer listens to us,” he said.

Zuma said he was tired of sitting back and watching things fall apart.

“I’ve realised that my leaders have seemingly strayed from the path ‘we’ showed them.”

“When you speak to them, they don’t listen.”

‘Wrong president’

Zuma recently ruffled feathers when he publicly announced that he wouldn’t be voting for the ANC in the upcoming elections.

Instead, he said his vote would go to the newly formed MK Party, which he would also campaign for.

Taking a swipe at ANC’s leadership, Zuma said the ruling party shouldn’t only be concerned about losing votes, but must realise they’ve chosen the “wrong president.”

“You chose the wrong president, remove him so we can vote for the ANC,” Zuma said.

Thanks again and again President Jacob Zuma for saving the nation from this cruel vultures heartless cult …you really save us…the excitement in the streets shows that we believe in you , take us to a better South Africa for all.#VoteMK2024 pic.twitter.com/fa0ehxzuxh — We are Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_ngwanabadimo) January 6, 2024

Two-thirds majority

Meanwhile, the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) recently endorsed MK Party, joining forces with the newly formed organisation.

The AAAM, based on religious principles is also relatively new to the political landscape – as it was established in 2022.

During a gathering in Soweto, Johannesburg on Friday, AAAM General Secretary Bishop Meshack Thebe encouraged supporters to vote for the MK Party.

“In order for us to achieve a two-thirds majority, come let us join forces…and vote for uMkhonto WeSizwe Party,” said Thebe.

Zuma also took to the podium questioning the secret ballot voting system.

“Maybe we need to change the way we vote,” he said.

“Why aren’t votes counted in full view of the public?” he questioned.