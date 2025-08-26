Youth urged to pursue trade careers as SA battles unemployment

While AI threatens entry-level jobs, trade careers could offer security, self-employment and long-term opportunities for SA youth.

South African youth must pursue trade careers such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters and automotive technicians to get jobs.

This will urgently fight unemployment in the country, said Mzi Mkhutshulwa, business executive at Resolution Circle, an innovation and technology company affiliated with the University of Johannesburg.

Rising demand for specialised skills

“As industries continue to evolve, the demand for specialised skills is skyrocketing. This year, tradespeople with expertise in technical and mechanical fields will be among the most sought-after professionals globally.

“Driven by advancements in technology, sustainability initiatives and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), certain skill sets are poised to lead the way in shaping the future workforce,” said Mkhutshulwa.

“Renewable energy is transforming industries, with careers in solar photovoltaic installation set to experience explosive growth. These fields are driven by the global push toward sustainable energy solutions, creating opportunities for automotive and other renewable energy technicians who can install, maintain, and optimise these systems.

“Similarly, electricians with expertise in smart home systems, electric vehicle charging stations and energy-efficient technologies are becoming indispensable.”

Adapting to Industry 4.0

Mechanical and industrial machinery skills were also critical as automation reshaped manufacturing and logistics, Mkhutshulwa said.

“From maintaining conveyor belts to repairing robotics, tradespeople with hands-on expertise, such as diesel technicians and aircraft mechanics, are increasingly in demand.”

Trade skills were also needed as technicians, plumbers, carpenters and welders, as the infrastructure and construction sectors were expanding in SA.

The integration of 5G networking and quantum computing is revolutionising how industries operate, creating demand for professionals skilled in these cutting-edge technologies, he said.

“Home inspectors are also becoming vital as compliance standards evolve in residential and commercial construction.

“The evolving landscape calls not only for technical expertise, but also for adaptability. In a world embracing Industry 4.0, fluency in programming and digital tools has become essential for trades professionals.

“However, these technical capabilities must be complemented by soft skills like project management, ethical decision-making and entrepreneurial thinking to thrive,” Mkhutshulwa said.

Shifting mindsets on education and AI

Dr Pakeezah Rajab, research psychologist and psychometrist, said the youth have fallen into a mindset that only a degree/formal certification from a university was the way forward, leaving behind many of the trade routes.

“There is indeed a shortage of tradesmen in the country, paired with the realities that many are not eligible for university acceptance overall, but more so in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

Rajab said with the use of AI becoming widespread, many entry-level jobs would become redundant.

“But if we are considering jobs like plumbing, electrical work and carpentry, these are minimally, if at all, affected by AI. People will always need plumbers, so work is guaranteed and there is a bit more job security.”

Labour analyst Bukani Mngoma said trades encourage self-employment, absorbing youth into the formal and informal labour market.

