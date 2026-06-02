Free to Fee: Meta rolls out paid subscriptions to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

The move comes as Meta faces investor scrutiny over its massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

Meta has shattered its long-standing “free forever” ethos with the global launch of paid consumer subscriptions.

The company has launched paid subscription plans for its flagship apps, marking a major push by the tech giant to diversify beyond its longtime reliance on advertising revenue.

Subscriptions

The move comes as Meta faces investor scrutiny over its massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

Meta has projected capital expenditure, mainly for AI data centres, of between $125 billion and $145 billion for the year.

Plans

The company’s head of product, Naomi Gleit, announced the move in a video posted to Instagram, saying she was rolling out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus globally, with more plans in the works for businesses, creators, and artificial intelligence products.

“What if subscriptions could give you more from your apps? Asked Gleit.

“Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus are rolling out globally, with more plans on the way for creators, businesses, and Meta AI power users. You may start seeing these come together under a new name: Meta One.”

Cost

According to reports, Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will be priced at $3.99 (about R65) per month, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 (about R49) per month.

This consumer rollout is merely the first phase of a broader monetisation blueprint.

Meta is already alpha-testing its overarching “Meta One” ecosystem, slated to house high-compute Meta AI premium subscription plans alongside specialised business and creator tools.

Reason

Meta confirmed earlier this year that it was planning a subscription offering, with initial tests rolling out in the spring, according to TechCrunch.

The idea behind the plans aimed at consumers is to provide additional features for power users who want more from their social apps.

It also allows Meta to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising by extracting more value from its existing audience of billions, given the limited growth opportunities for these apps, which have already achieved global saturation.