Zama zamas’ gun battle sends Primrose residents fleeing

Residents of Primrose and surrounding areas were forced to run for cover as rival groups of zama zamas exchanged gunfire.

Residents of Primrose and surrounding areas in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, were forced to run for cover on Wednesday night as rival groups of zama zamas exchanged gunfire at the Primrose Hill dumping site.

The latest shooting is allegedly linked to a turf battle over the Simmer and Jack mine dump, where rival illegal mining groups are fighting for control of goldrich underground shafts.

Residents flee as rival zama zamas exchange fire in Primrose

Last week, a 16-year-old boy and a security guard were wounded in a shoot-out in the area.

Residents say they have become accustomed to ducking for cover when gun battles erupt, fearing innocent people can be caught in the crossfire.

Tracy Enslin, chair of the Primrose Community Policing Forum, described Wednesday night’s incident as another serious shoot-out.

“This was another bad shoot-out in the turf war between zama zamas. It went on for some time. Apparently, bullets hit some houses,” she said.

Enslin added she received information about the shooting from an informant in an informal settlement opposite the dump, which she subsequently forwarded to the police.

She also received reports illegal miners had been injured in the shooting and were taken to hospital in private vehicles.

Fighting around shaft known as Kwa Magogo

According to Enslin, the fighting is centred around a shaft, known as Kwa Magogo, behind the Simmer and Jack dump, which rival zama zamas believe contains more gold.

“They say it has more gold. We are expecting it to continue until one group surrenders,” said Enslin.

Her concern is ongoing territorial battles could claim the lives of innocent residents.

Enslin said some families in the area had been forced to leave their homes because of the violence.

Residents have repeatedly raised their concerns with the relevant authorities about the shootings. However, they say little has changed.

Enslin renewed her call for the long-term deployment of the South African National Defence Force to help stabilise the area and curb the illegal mining activity.

Calls to long-term deployment of SANDF

“We need the army in here for a minimum of three months.

“That would give the council a chance to close the holes and help move the zama zamas out of the area,” she said.

Enslin added the police always denied the seriousness of the issues, which was disconcerting because the authorities were being misinformed by the police.

The Citizen has seen WhatsApp messages in which community security groups have warned residents to remain indoors and avoid the affected area while police attended to the scene.

The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Centre and Gauteng Police Board Community Intelligence also issued warnings advising members of the public to stay away until the situation was declared safe.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed the shooting, saying Germiston crime prevention officers had come under fire when they responded to the shooting.

Officers came under fire when they responded to shooting

“On Wednesday, Germiston crime prevention members responded to a shooting complaint at a dumping site on the corner of Johann Rissik and Main Reef roads.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the illegal miners started shooting at the Germiston crime-prevention members.

“Backup from the tactical-response team was activated and the zama zamas started shooting, to which TRT members retaliated,” he said.

Mudau added no injuries were reported during the exchange of gunfire involving police and no arrests had yet been made.

Residents are continuing to live with the fear another shootout could erupt, with the latest incident highlighting the ongoing violence associated with illegal mining in Primrose and surrounding communities.