Zizi Kodwa dismisses ‘fake voice note’ about SA economy [LISTEN]

Kodwa announced his resignation as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and member of Cabinet amid corruption allegations.

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said a voice note circulating on social media about him speaking about South Africa’s economic challenges is fake news.

The voice note, which is just over four minutes, has been widely circulated on various social media platforms including X.

Listen to the voice note purporting to be from Zizi Kodwa

Niyomangala, abanye benu bayokhala!



According to another sell out, former close ‘comrade’ of #ZizKodwa, who is now circulating these audio recordings with glee (eish, there is no honor among thieves!), this is #ZiziKodwa pouring his heart out. Agge shame, I won’t be surprised… pic.twitter.com/emGJeIjgjl — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) June 8, 2024

Fake news

Kodwa said he had taken note of the clip.

“I have taken note of a voice note remarking on the South African currency and economy that is circulating and purports to be mine. This voice note is fake. It is a distorted message which deliberately attempts to drive a wedge amongst comrades.

“This is a time we need to unite and be vigilant. This is a time we need to be focused. I distance myself from this voice note. I call on comrades and the public to stop sharing this voice note and to not give weight to this destructive mischief,” Kodwa said.

Resignation

Kodwa announced his resignation as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and member of Cabinet last week. moments after he appeared in court on corruption charges.

The former minister and his co-accused were arrested and granted R30,000 bail. They are expected in court next month.

Kodwa and former EOH Holdings director Jehan Mackay were arrested in connection with the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Allegations of State Capture.

He has denied the allegations.

Bribes

It was found that between April 2015 and February 2018, Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa amounting to R1.6 million. This was allegedly used to buy a “luxury” SUV and for “luxury” accommodation.

The bribes were allegedly paid to further the interests of Mackay, EOH and Tactical Software Systems (TSS) and allegedly resulted in an R360 million tender being cancelled.

At the time, Kodwa conceded before the commission that payments were made into his account by Mackay when he was facing financial difficulties.

Kodwa denied the payments were for political favours or to influence tenders.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

