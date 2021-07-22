Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
How SA’s slow vaccine rollout threatens free and fair elections

The Independent Electoral Commission is consulting various role players following retired justice Dikgang Moseneke’s release of a report on how the next local government elections can be free and fair.

Picture: Erasmus Nche/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Experts have placed heavy emphasis on the pace of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in South Africa in ensuring free and fair elections are achieved this year. The immunisation drive has been marred by various obstacles this year, from procurement delays to contamination and most recently, the devastating effects of violent protests and looting following the detention of former president Jacob Zuma. ALSO READ: Moseneke report: Elections unlikely to be free and fair if held this year The Independent Electoral Commission is consulting various role-players following retired justice Dikgang Moseneke’s release of a report on how the next local government elections...

