Sipho Mabena
5 Mar 2022
5:41 am
Driving schools fight tooth and nail against new online licence booking system

Driving school owners say the new online booking system threatens their livelihoods, but the public just want to renew their licences.

The entrance to the Midrand Licensing Department that has been closed since Friday's protests by driving school operators, 2 March 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A frustrated motorist has described how he was unable to renew his driver’s licence due to a violent protest by driving school owners, which has subsequently resulted in the shutting of licencing centres in Gauteng. For the safety of workers and infrastructure, the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni have opted to close several centres, after a number of licencing offices were trashed, staff intimidated, and visitors attacked. https://twitter.com/City_Ekurhuleni/status/1498994187143942149 The protest which is in its second week was sparked by the introduction of the new online booking system, which the driving school owners said was unusable. But Ekurhuleni business analyst...

