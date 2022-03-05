Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
5 Mar 2022
5:41 am
Driving schools fight tooth and nail against new online licence booking system
Sipho Mabena
Driving school owners say the new online booking system threatens their livelihoods, but the public just want to renew their licences.
The entrance to the Midrand Licensing Department that has been closed since Friday's protests by driving school operators, 2 March 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Read more on these topics
old premium