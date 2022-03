Today the ANC – or some governmental quango, because who even knows anymore – is discussing Ukraine. Possibly. Or Russia. Maybe. But they’re not going to discuss Russia’s warmongering, its invasion of Ukraine, its ceaseless bombing of schools, parks, zoos, apartment blocks – even of a Holocaust memorial – while the number of people fleeing their country tips into the millions... No, they’re not going to discuss that. They’re remaining impartial because Russia is their friend; their Brics buddy; the guy they like having a beer with; a rich mate who sometimes throws them a bit of largesse... So now...

Today the ANC – or some governmental quango, because who even knows anymore – is discussing Ukraine. Possibly. Or Russia. Maybe.

But they’re not going to discuss Russia’s warmongering, its invasion of Ukraine, its ceaseless bombing of schools, parks, zoos, apartment blocks – even of a Holocaust memorial – while the number of people fleeing their country tips into the millions…

No, they’re not going to discuss that. They’re remaining impartial because Russia is their friend; their Brics buddy; the guy they like having a beer with; a rich mate who sometimes throws them a bit of largesse…

So now they’ll pretend he’s not actually gone crazy, attacking his neighbours in their own home, killing them, taking their stuff, saying it’s all his, his, his.

Instead, South Africa’s official position is, “ah now, his neighbours aren’t exactly perfect either” – I mean, look: they wanted to go to parties with the other neighbours, parties he didn’t want them to attend, parties he didn’t want to go to. He didn’t like his neighbours getting friendly, even though he yelled obscenities out the window every time they walked past.

So SA is staying laughably “neutral” – we’re barely acknowledging Russia is the aggressor.

Instead, SA is calling for mediation. SA is saying “guys, c’mon, why don’t you talk about it”, even while Russia stands on Ukraine’s throat, in Ukraine’s house, having broken down Ukraine’s door; killed its pets; chased away its family; smashed all its furniture; and set fire to the roof.

Our supposed “neutrality” is anything but. No, we don’t have to actively intervene, but basic morality insists that we at least say: “Dude, that’s not cool.”

Meanwhile, the only person in the Cabinet not blinded by Russian bling, far as I can tell, is International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, who put out an eminently reasonable statement which nonetheless enraged the government: “South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the UN Charter, which enjoins all member states to settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice are not endangered.”

Today, she may well lose her job. I stand with Naledi Pandor. I stand with Ukraine.

