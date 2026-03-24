Tshwane politics in turmoil as suspensions loom

Public anticipation grows as more officials could face suspension following explosive allegations of political interference in Tshwane tender processes.

Many people are sitting on the edge of their seats to see who is the next person to be suspended following allegations at last week’s Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into political interference in tender processes – and more – in the City of Tshwane.

Last week, the city’s MMC for corporate and shared services, Kholofelo Morodi, and deputy chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Umashi Dhlamini were suspended after being named in the commission.

MMC and TMPD deputy chief suspended

Tshwane deputy mayor and MMC of finance Eugene “Bonzo” Modise affirmed there have been no findings of wrongdoing against him and welcomed the city’s investigation by its special investigating unit after he was accused by the DA of benefiting from a security contract awarded to Triotic Protection Services.

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said alleged evidence exists that Modise has undisclosed interests in at least two companies doing business with the municipality.

“This is a serious and continuing breach of the code of conduct for councillors.

“One of Modise’s businesses is a security company, Triotic Protection Services,” Brink alleged.

“The second is a water tanker company, Gofoane. There is no credible indication that Modise has divested his interest in either of these companies.

DA alleges water tanker tender corruption

“As finance MMC, he is in a position to benefit his own businesses at the expense of the city.”

Brink said mayor Nasiphi Moya had suspended Morodi for evidence against her at the Madlanga commission, but Modise has not been suspended.

“The mayor has not offered any explanation for why Modise hasn’t been suspended,” he said.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen said they had already submitted an urgent motion to the speaker of the council to launch an investigation into the chief financial officer and TMPD deputy chief.

Theunissen said evidence before the Madlanga commission shows that ActionSA and the EFF may have been involved in attempts to influence the awarding of a multimillion-rand security contract in Tshwane, which was a clear example of serious political interference and irregularities in the tender process, by the ruling coalition of ActionSA, the EFF and ANC.

‘Serious political interference and irregularities’

“It also appears that it may be a power struggle to seize funds from the metro.

“Testimonies further revealed that one of the TMPD’s deputy heads allegedly played a role in distributing a lists of preferred tenderers,” he said.

Theunissen added the decision to place mayoral committee member Morodi of ActionSA on special leave was concerning.

“There is a history of poor judgment by Morodi. The public was previously shocked by a proposal by her to sell the historic City Hall to the Iranian embassy,” he said.

“Although she has previously expressed criticism of the handling of security services under FF+, her own portfolio is now at the centre of serious allegations.”

Reactive and not proactive

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said this situation reflects a troubling trend of instances where issues of accountability and ethical leadership have too often been reactive rather than proactive.

“In my view, concerns previously raised now seem less like rhetoric and more like missed opportunities for early intervention,” she said.

There is no doubt that this will negatively affect the image of the City of Tshwane and further erode public trust, Oosthuizen said.

NOW READ: ‘Trying to help the needy’: Sergeant Nkosi denies ‘pulling strings’ in Tshwane tenders, hiring processes