Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
1 Jul 2022
6:31 am
Columns

South Africans have lost their humanity

Instead of actively trying to build on the Rainbow Nation, we are still divided nearly 30 years after apartheid.

Picture: iStock
As if stage 6 load shedding, the cold weather and confirmed cases of monkeypox were not enough, it feels as though we are on another level of Jumanji – Mzansi style. Every toss of the dice in recent times presented a new scandal, drama or state of emergency. Mind you, to be realistic, when was the last time it went well in South Africa and when will it be great again? If the increasing petrol price wasn’t slowing us down, Eskom kept us in the dark. While the inflation rate ensured that we scraped by with the essentials, the continuous...

