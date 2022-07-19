Sipho Mabena
Tavern shootings: Townships on edge, but is worse yet to come?

As revelers have started arming themselves on their trips to taverns, an expert says things could get worse if government doesn't catch a wake up.

A Johannesburg Police officer searches a man in Soweto during a night time operation in conjunction with SAPS where they searched for illegal firearms and illegal immigrants, 15 July 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Township streets have been gripped by fear following the recent spate of random violence, with some popular drinking holes in Pretoria left deserted at the weekend In Atteridgeville, West of the city centre, some tavern patrons armed themselves with guns, in case of an attack. “I am not going to stand by and be killed without fighting back. I want to be able to defend myself when I get that chance,” said taxi driver Lucky Motsweni. Also Read: Mass shootings: SANDF deployment not the answer to killing spree – expert He said the fact that a group of five people...

