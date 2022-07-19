Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
19 Jul 2022
5:55 am
Tavern shootings: Townships on edge, but is worse yet to come?
Sipho Mabena
As revelers have started arming themselves on their trips to taverns, an expert says things could get worse if government doesn't catch a wake up.
A Johannesburg Police officer searches a man in Soweto during a night time operation in conjunction with SAPS where they searched for illegal firearms and illegal immigrants, 15 July 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
