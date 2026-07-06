Calls for public protector to explain to parliament why there is still no report on Senzo Mchunu

The ATM wants the public protector to give parliament an update on her investigation.

One year after Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi raised the alarm about corruption and political interference in the South African Police Service, there is still no report from the public protector’s office on an investigation into the matter.

African Transformation Movement (ATM), parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula has now written a letter to the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development to summon the public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, to account for her slow pace in finalising a complaint that the ATM had made relating to the conduct of suspended police minister Mchunu, who has been accused of colluding with underworld figures.

“Accordingly, the ATM respectfully, requests that the portfolio committee, must summon the public protector, in terms of Section 56 of the Constitution, to appear before the committee and provide a comprehensive briefing on the status of the investigation into the complaint against Mchunu, the reasons for the prolonged delay, and the anticipated timeframe for its finalisation, thereby enabling parliament to exercise its oversight responsibilities in terms of Sections 55(2) and 181(5) of the constitution and ensure that allegations of executive misconduct are investigated and concluded without undue delay,” said Zungula.

Still no report

According to Zungula he made his complaint to the protector on 7 July 2025, a day after Mkhwanazi’s explosive press conference. But there has been no feedback from the protector.

“We find it difficult to reconcile the passage of approximately 359 days without a final outcome with the expectation that matters involving alleged breaches of the Executive Ethics Code should be investigated and concluded expeditiously.

“Such delays risk undermining public confidence not only in the Office of the Public Protector, but also in the broader constitutional framework established to hold members of the executive accountable,” said Zungula.

Parliamentary oversight

According to Zungula, in terms of Sections 55(2) and 181(5) of the constitution, parliament has an obligation to maintain oversight over institutions supporting constitutional democracy, including the Office of the Public Protector. He said the public protector is accountable to the national assembly and is required to perform its constitutional functions effectively and without undue delay.

“Section 3(2) of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, 1998, requires the public protector to investigate complaints relating to alleged breaches of the Executive Ethics Code and submit a report, including findings and recommendations, to the president within 30 days of receipt of the complaint.

“Where the public protector is unable to complete the investigation within that period, the Act requires a report be submitted explaining the progress made and the reasons for the delay,” said Zungula.

Nature of the allegations

He added the allegations against Mchunu were of an exceptionally serious nature and implicated the integrity of South Africa’s criminal justice system.

“The public has a legitimate interest in ensuring such allegations are investigated thoroughly, impartially, and within a reasonable timeframe. Therefore, we respectfully request that the portfolio committee prioritise this matter at the commencement of the third parliamentary term and provide feedback on the steps it intends to take in exercising its oversight responsibilities.”