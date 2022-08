Whatever this DStv Premiership season brings, there is little doubt about one factor that will make it better than the two that came before it. ALSO READ: Zwane claims Chiefs are 'on the right track' despite defeat Stadiums will be allowed to be filled to capacity in the 2022/23 season, with all government restrictions lifted around the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was heartening to see supporters back in numbers around the grounds this weekend. Sundowns supporters were in full voice in Cape Town as Masandawana picked up where they left off, starting off their bid for a sixth straight Premiership...

Whatever this DStv Premiership season brings, there is little doubt about one factor that will make it better than the two that came before it.

ALSO READ: Zwane claims Chiefs are ‘on the right track’ despite defeat

Stadiums will be allowed to be filled to capacity in the 2022/23 season, with all government restrictions lifted around the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was heartening to see supporters back in numbers around the grounds this weekend.

Sundowns supporters were in full voice in Cape Town as Masandawana picked up where they left off, starting off their bid for a sixth straight Premiership title with a 2-0 win at Cape Town City.

The singing of the Sundowns fans was highlighted by Bafana captain Ronwen Williams as he joined the Brazilians from SuperSport ahead of the new season, and he must have enjoyed the atmosphere while keeping a clean sheet in his first match in Sundowns colours.

Jose Riveiro, the Orlando Pirates head coach, mentioned the fans in his post-match analysis of the Buccaneers’ 1-0 win over Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium. One hopes that Pirates supporters continue to pour into the stands this season, with attendances not notoriously so good in Orlando, even before Covid-19.

There was a packed stadium, meanwhile, in Durban on Saturday evening, as Kaizer Chiefs took on Royal AM. Most of the supporters were left disappointed as Chiefs slumped to defeat in their DStv Premiership opener, but Amakhosi can always rely on support from the stands, as the best supported side in the country, even at away matches.

Maritzburg United, meanwhile, are renowned for playing to excellent crowds on a Friday night at the Harry Gwala Stadium, and if the crowd on Saturday night against Sekhukhune didn’t look quite so impressive, the celebrations were great to watch as Bongani Sam found a late equaliser for the Team of Choice.

It is hoped that a thirst for football, after a lengthy drought, improves attendances as the season goes on. Premiership games often don’t draw an abundance of fans, with the exception, of course of the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates, which is always packed to capacity.