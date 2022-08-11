Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
11 Aug 2022
5:30 am
Premium

Only tragedy jolts SA government

It is unfortunate a group of innocent young women had to be allegedly raped by these illegal miners before the authorities woke up to do something.

A Johannesburg Police officer searches a man in Soweto during a night time operation in conjunction with SAPS where they searched for illegal firearms and illegal immigrants, 15 July 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
An unfortunate tragedy had to happen before our authorities act against ongoing criminality surrounding zama zama activities and illegal migrants in general. For a long time our government ignored the problem because it underestimated the danger posed by illegal migrants who are found at every corner of our beloved country. The ANC premised its inaction on a rather strange reasoning that since some of their members were in exile as refugees in countries north of us, the presence of these illegal African migrants in South Africa was justified. To the ANC, it’s payback time for the hospitality their members received...

