If e-tolls are abolished, it will be a huge setback for ANC’s plans

You cannot say that the 'user pays' principle applies to travelling on toll roads, but not to government health and education services.

An E-toll gantry is seen along the N1 near Roodepoort on 28 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC knows that the 2024 elections are still two years away… and that it cannot continue to put off making a decision on the controversial e-tolls financing scheme for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP). Either way, it has to move soon to resolve the issue – and the latest indications are encouraging. It looks like the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) is already looking to a future after e-tolls. ALSO READ: Does Sanral’s new tender finally signal the end of e-tolls? At least that is what can be read into its recent decision to issue tenders for the...

