Luxury cars for traditional leaders in Limpopo greeted with both cheers and jeers

While MEC Basikopo Makamu said the BMW X5s were a token of appreciation for the traditional leaders, opposition parties labelled it political patronage

Jubilation was mixed with criticism in Limpopo last week when cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu handed over vehicles to the Bapedi Kingship in Mohlaletsi and Balobedu Queenship in Bolobedu Khethakone.

Royal family members get luxury vehicles

The royal family members both received a BMW X5. New models of these cars range in price from R1.9 million to R2.2 million.

Queen Regent Manyaku Thulare received her vehicle on Wednesday, while Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII’s vehicle was delivered at Shidila Lodge outside Modjadjiskloof on Thursday.

While handing over the two vehicles, Makamu expressed confidence that these luxury cars were long overdue.

“We are happy that our traditional leadership’s dignity is intact as they will now be able to perform their responsibilities with dignity, precision and distinction,” said Makamu.

The MEC said the vehicles were a token of appreciation from the government to the traditional leadership.

More traditional leaders to get new cars

These are not the only luxury cars that traditional leaders will get. The department has procured the cars in a three-phase approach.

Initially, R110 million was approved in 2023/24 for a two-year, phased purchasing and allocation of vehicles for senior traditional leaders.

In Phase 1 (2023/24 financial year): The province allocated R55 million to purchase 102 vehicles for senior traditional leaders.

Phase 2 (2024/25 financial year): The province allocated R38.5 million to purchase 60 vehicles for senior traditional leaders.

“Currently we are purchasing nine vehicles for newly recognised senior traditional leaders, and those whose matters (disputes, court judgements, etc) are resolved and in good standing.

“Senior traditional leader are allowed to choose vehicles to the total value of R550 000 and are also allowed to top up to purchase their preferred vehicles,” said Makuma.

One of the BMW X5s given to royal family members in Limpopo by cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, MEC Basikopo Makamu. Photo: Supplied

The MEC said his department uses a contract which allows them to purchase from the dealership directly, instead of tendering. He said the vehicles are bought for senior traditional leaders for a five-year period.

Both queens welcomed the gesture by the department, saying the vehicles are needed to execute their day-to-day work in their respective communities.

‘Election gimmick’

But not everyone was excited about the gifting of the luxury cars.

“This is a good gesture to the king and the queen of our province, but the gesture is useless. An X5 will not put bread on the table for the majority of households eating from hand to mouth. X5s will not patch potholes that are riddling our provincial and community roads in our villages and townships and will not bring in clean tap water to our doorsteps,” said EFF Limpopo provincial chairperson, Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo.

Mapoulo added that the cars given to traditional leaders is an “election gimmick”.

“It it the work of the ANC during election seasons. They use government resources to garner support for the ANC ahead of elections. From where I am standing, this is nothing but an election gimmick,” he said.

The Bolsheviks Party of South Africa (BPSA) “condemned” the Limpopo department for purchasing the luxury vehicles, saying it was “reckless and insensitive”.

“This procurement can not be framed as support for traditional leadership. It reflects a deliberate pattern of political patronage. By allocating high-end vehicles to a chosen few while neglecting the broader needs of traditional councils and communities is a grave mistake… Public resources must serve all and not reward the loyal few,” said the party’s general secretary Seun Mogotji.

He said the extravagance of these purchases stands in sharp contrast to the lived reality of the people of Limpopo.

“Communities continue to rely on pit toilets, they lack access to dignified housing and travel on deteriorating roads, yet the department sees it fit to prioritise vehicles reportedly valued at levels exceeding even those allocated to MECs. This is not governance. It is a failure of conscience and a mistake which MEC Makamu must correct today and not tomorrow,” said Mogotji.