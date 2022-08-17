Stephen Tau
Marikana: Police knew there would be bloodshed that day – Expert

The country marked the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre yesterday. Gareth Newham, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies who served on the panel of experts which compiled the report on police conduct, said flaws in the handling of the operation to quell the bloody strike should serve as a lesson for Saps.

Picture File: AMCU members commemorate Lomnin employees who were massacred by police in 2012 at Marikana koppie, 16 August 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
While the lack of a skilled, experienced, competent leadership has continued to trouble the SA Police Service (Saps) a decade after the Marikana massacre of 34 striking mineworkers, a security expert maintains it could have been averted. The country marked the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre yesterday. Gareth Newham, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies who served on the panel of experts which compiled the report on police conduct, said flaws in the handling of the operation to quell the bloody strike should serve as a lesson for Saps. These flaws included the use of high-calibre ammunition,...

