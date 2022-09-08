Ntokozo Gumede
Football Writer
3 minute read
8 Sep 2022
7:29 am
Premium

Are the cracks starting to show in Sundowns technical team?

It appears as the honeymoon stage for Mamelodi Sundowns' coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, otherwise referred to as the three wise men - is over for them.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwenaduring the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns held at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 05 August 2022 © Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Before you think this is a witch hunt baying for the heads of Mamelodi Sundowns coaches, hear me out a bit. It appears as if the honeymoon stage for Mamelodi Sundowns' coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, otherwise referred to as the 'three wise men' - is over for them. When Pitso Mosimane left the club in 2020, he left the side a well-oiled machine and had already made reinforcements such as Neo Maema and perhaps the most prolific signings in recent South African football transfer market. Peter Shalulile. ALSO READ: Hunt facing goalkeeper selection headache...

