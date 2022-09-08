Are the cracks starting to show in Sundowns technical team?
Ntokozo Gumede
It appears as the honeymoon stage for Mamelodi Sundowns' coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, otherwise referred to as the three wise men - is over for them.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwenaduring the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns held at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 05 August 2022 © Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
