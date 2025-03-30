March held at Union Buildings to demand equal rights for people with autism

Neurodivergent people marched to the Union Building demanding equal rights for people with autism on Saturday.

The march saw the handing over of a memorandum demanding recognition, protection, and promotion of neurodivergent rights in South Africa and beyond.

Dr Emile Gouws, one of the participants, talking about autism rights said accessible education, employment, and healthcare were key points of the memorandum handed over on Saturday.

Gouws said the government must establish a national framework for the inclusion, recognition, and support of neurodivergent people in all sectors of society.

“The government needs to take those living with autism seriously, and we demand that neurodiversity be recognised in national disability policies, education policies, employment frameworks, and public health strategies,” said Gouws.

He continued, saying that we need to, “Integrate neurodiversity-inclusive education in all schools and institutions of higher learning, ensuring accessible and adaptable curricula, and develop national public awareness campaigns to combat stigma and misinformation about neurodiversity.”

Gouws added the government must establish legal safeguards to protect neurodivergent individuals from discrimination, abuse, and unfair treatment.

He emphasized that “Families of neurodiverse individuals, particularly caregivers, should receive financial assistance to cover essential services such as therapy, assistive communication devices, specialised education, and respite care.”

Joyce Mac Chambers from Autism Ekasi said her wish was to promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusion of individuals with disabilities.

“We are not here to fight; we are here to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, emphasizing their dignity and full participation in society,” said Mac.

“We demand more than just promises; we demand action. We demand accessible education, employment, and healthcare. We demand safe and inclusive communities,” she said.

She added, “Let us continue to fight for a society that values and empowers individuals with disabilities.”

The memorandum was received by Benny Palime, director of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, who promised that marchers would get a response before April 7.

