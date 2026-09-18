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Africa’s leading Aerospace and Defence Exhibition returns in 2026

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2 minute read

18 September 2026

06:40 pm

AAD is a very successful partnership between South Africa's aerospace.

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The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Exhibition 2026 is set to take place from 16 to 20 September 2026 at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion, City of Tshwane, South Africa.

As the only aerospace and defence exhibition on the African continent, AAD 2026 continues to offer an unmatched platform for showcasing innovation, technology, and collaboration across the global aviation, defence, and security sectors.

AAD is a very successful partnership between South Africa’s Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industry Association (AMD), the Armament Corporation of South Africa (ARMSCOR), and the Commercial Aviation Association of Southern Africa (CAASA).

The event is further supported by South Africa’s Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Trade and Industry and Competition (dti) and the City of Tshwane (CoT).

Held biennially in the City of Tshwane, South Africa’s administrative capital, AAD has become a cornerstone event for the industry, attracting senior government officials, military leaders, global manufacturers, and key decision-makers.

With over 259 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, the exhibition provides a vast view of defence and aerospace developments, from cutting-edge aircraft and military vehicles to unmanned systems, cyber technologies, and tactical gear.

The format spans five days, with the first three focused on trade engagement, high-level meetings, and business development.

The final two days are open to the public, drawing thousands of visitors to the air show and exhibition and offering interactive experiences designed to spark curiosity and support skills development through the AAD Youth Foundation.

Whether you’re a defence contractor, an industry technology innovator, or looking to enter new markets, AAD 2026 offers a powerful platform to connect, collaborate, and showcase to a global audience.

To find out more about how you can participate, exhibit, or attend, visit www.aadexpo.co.za and get your airshow tickets from Ticketpro today!

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