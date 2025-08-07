Huawei Pura 80 Series launches in SA putting a photography studio in your pocket

See the world differently with the all-new Huawei Pura 80 Series.

Say hello to a new era of mobile photography. The Huawei Pura 80 Series is now officially available in South Africa, bringing standout design, world-class camera technology and exceptional performance together in a device that is more like a professional tool than a smartphone.

From the moment you pick it up, there’s a sense of artistry and intention. The smooth curvature of the body, the weight that feels just right, the silk-like frame that catches the light with a quiet shimmer, it’s more than a phone, it’s a tactile expression of elegance.

This is a device designed not only to be seen but to be felt

The monochrome glaze-inspired finish lends a calm, almost meditative quality, while the Glazed Red is a burgundy with sunburst detailing that shimmers. It’s the kind of design that sets trends. Whether you’re reaching for it to capture a fleeting sunset or to take a call, it becomes an extension of your personal style, graceful, considered and uncompromising.

Additionally, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro is the only non-Ultra smartphone in the market to feature a 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera sensor, delivering astonishing light intake and clarity that sets a new standard for smartphone photography, day or night.

“With the Huawei Pura 80 Pro, we’ve put a professional photography studio in your pocket,” said Peter Feng, CEO CBG at Huawei Technologies South Africa. “It’s for anyone who values exquisite design and demands the best in imaging, whether you’re shooting city lights at midnight or portraits in vibrant low light.”

Designed to turn heads

Drawing inspiration from ceramic glazes and classic Italian jewellery, its silk-textured frame and monochrome glazed finish elevate the device to a wearable art form. The Glazed Red model takes things further with a sunburst Dazzling Forward Symbol design.

The 6.8-inch Huawei X-True Display™ offers adaptive refresh rates from 1–120Hz, with ultra-responsive 300Hz touch sampling and 1440Hz PWM dimming for comfortable all-day viewing. Whether you’re editing photos, streaming, or scrolling, the visuals are brilliant, even in direct sunlight, thanks to its 3000-nit peak brightness.

Ultra lighting, ultra clarity

At the heart of the device is the 50MP Ultra Lighting Camera, which uses a 1-inch RYYB sensor and a variable aperture ranging from F1.6 to F4.0 across 10 stops. This configuration allows for exceptional depth and exposure control, delivering richly detailed images.

Complementing the main camera is a 48MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto lens and a 40MP ultra-wide lens, offering impressive flexibility across focal lengths. Paired with Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera, colour accuracy is elevated to a new level, making every shot pop with natural tones and contrast.

In scenes where lighting is complex, like bustling night markets or glowing street signs, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro’s Super Night Mode ensureshighlights retain detail, shadows stay sharp. Combined with DSLR-level features like a physical aperture and pro-grade sensor size, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro turns even casual photography into an art form.

For those using the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, cinema-grade 16 EV dynamic range and a switchable dual telephoto lens deliver extraordinary clarity and balance, even at high zoom or in scenes with dramatic light and shadow.

Packed with intelligent features

Running on EMUI 15, the Huawei Pura 80 Series offers a smart and fluid user experience. AI Messaging keeps your notifications private, AI Gesture Controls enable hands-free navigation and the Smart Control Button puts custom shortcuts and fingerprint security at your fingertips.

A large 5170mAh battery powers the day, supported by 100W Huawei SuperCharge for rapid wired charging, and 80W Wireless SuperCharge for convenience. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device is also built to handle dust, water and high-pressure sprays.

Available now in South Africa

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is now available in South Africa through all retail partners starting from R889 over 36 months and receive a free Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9 395. T’s & C’s Apply.

Prefer to buy it outright? Visit the Huawei Online Store or Huawei Experience Stores and get it for R24 999 and a complimentary Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9 395. T’s & C’s Apply.